Kranji gallops by horses engaged on Saturday

SINGAPORE GUINEAS - 1600M

Yesterday: Inferno * (V Duric) 38.9. Strong N Powerful * 37. Senor Don (R Munger) 36.9. Trading Post (Duric) pace work, then slowed to canter. King's Command * (R Maia) 37.6. Meryl (I Saifudin) 39.7. You Qian Zhuan * 34.3.

Monday: Rocket Star 37.1. Big Hearted (L Beuzelin) 37.5.

CLASS 1 - 1200M

Yesterday: Skywalk 37.3. Fame Star * 37.4. Surpass Natural * (JP van der Merwe) 45.9. Elite Power 35.9. Gold Strike (J See) 39.9. Grand Koonta 40.9. Zac Kasa canter/37.4. Sacred Rebel * (B Woodworth) 36.4. Altair * (Maia) 38.5. Star Of Jupiter * (M Kellady) 38.2. Nepean (Kellady) 37.6. You Rokk 41.9. Be Bee (J Powell) 37.7. Karisto (R Iskandar) 39.1.

CLASS 2 - 1600M

Yesterday: Preditor (Kellady) 37.9. Yulong Edition * 39. Makanani (M Lerner) canter/43.6. Passport To Rome * 37.9. Elite Quarteto (M Zaki) 38.9. Loyalty Man * (Merwe) 37.7. Sacred Croix * (R Zawari) 39.4. Threeandfourpence * 39. Pax Animi * (Duric) 39.1. Ocean Crossing * (Iskandar) 38.3. Time Lord (CK Ng) 40.1.

Monday: King Louis (S Noh) 37.1.

CLASS 3 - 1400M

Yesterday: Gold Star * 36.1. Churchill (Munger) * 35.6. Wecando 38.8. Federation canter/37.2. Autumn Rush (WH Kok) 39.3. Inherit * (Zawari) 35.8. Axel canter/37.3.

Monday: Quarter Back 37.7. Siam Vispasiri 37.5. Trapio 36.2.

CLASS 4 - 1600M

Yesterday: Afalonhro * (Zawari) 35.8. Mo Almighty * (Lerner) 39.6. Governor Of Pun jab * 36.1. Global Kid (Powell) 38.2. Breathe Fire (Munger) 41.8. Thunder * (Maia) 37. 1. Ironchamp (Kok) 38.2. Yulong Jazz 35.8. Mustengo canter/pace work. Centurion (Wong) 42.1. Tyson (M Nizar) 36.9. Hwasong * 38.8.

Monday: Buddy Buddy 37.9. Glasgow 37.7. Restrained (Noh) 37.9.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,400M

Yesterday: Chicago Star * 44.3. Red Dawn (Powell) 38.5. Charger 38.9. Heartening Flyer * (Beuzelin) 38.7. Sacred Judgement * 37.7. Mandrake * 39.9. Fabulous One 40.8. Lim's Shot (Nizar) 42. Optimum Star (Munger) 43.3. Bear Witness * (WW Cheah) 37.4. Super Speed (Kok) 37.6.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1400M

Yesterday: Mr Exchequer 37.7. War Pride (J See) 38.6. Crown Gift (Woodworth) 42.1. Barbeque * ( Ng) 38.4. Born To Win * ( Merwe) 41.5. In All His Glory 36.7. Star Shield * (S John) 39. What You Like * 34.7. Street Party * (Saifudin) 38.4. Dusseldorf 41.9.

Monday: Harbour Approach (Beuzelin) pace work/36.8. Ironclad (Kok) 37.7.