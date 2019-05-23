Racing

Kranji gallops for Saturday

May 23, 2019 12:00 am

RACE 1: Yulong Sheng Long 38.3.

RACE 2: Lim's Honour pace work. Lim's Mystery (WH Kok) 39.7.

RACE 5: Bartimaeus pace work.

RACE 6: My Big Boss H 37.1. I am Invisible * 36.4. Golden Thunder 40.7.

RACE 7 (LION CITY CUP): Super Fortune 42.1.

RACE 8 (SINGAPORE GUINEAS): Lim's Lightning * 36.5. Legend Rocks 36.4.

Racing

Yesterday's Ipoh trackwork

Related Stories

Withdrawals

Lim's Lightning flashes

Clements holds key to Guineas

RACE 9 (KRANJI MILE): Singapore Sling * canter/pace work/canter.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING