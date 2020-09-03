Racing

Kranji gallops by Saturday’s runners

Sep 03, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 5

Tuscan Artist (I Azhar) 42.7.

RACE 8

Wins 41.4. Sun Holiday * 34.

RACE 13

Foresto 37.4. Captain Singapore (JP van der Merwe) 37.2.

RACE 14

Centenary Diamond * 39.5. Delaware * (RIskandar) 34.6. Diamond Mine * (WH Kok) canter/40.4.

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SATURDAY'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Accumulation and Silver Sword

RACE 2: Ironprince

Racing

RACE 3: Street Party and Sun Monarch

RACE 5: Rapid Fire and Lim's Unique

RACE 6: Uplink

RACE 7: Snip and Tom Cat

RACE 8: Loving Babe and Sabah Star

RACE 9: Retallica and Boom Almighty

RACE 11: Axel

RACE 13: Mighty Emperor and Gold City

RACE 14: Winning Legend and Atlas

