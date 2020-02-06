Kranji to honour its equine stars on ‘Oscar Night’

Everyone loves a winner - especially in the racing game.

Actually, there is no better feeling to pick a winner. While it is never easy, it is so satisfying.

Tonight, at that trendy nightspot we know so well as Zouk, the racing glitterati will gather to honour the best at Kranji - two legs and four legs.

It's the annual Racing Appreciation Night 2019. It's where they give out prizes to the horses who made the season the success it turned out to be.

They are all winners.

But, by night's end, the best of the best would have been honoured with titles like Best Three-Year-Old or Best Sprinter and, of course, the jewel in racing crown will go to the Horse Of The Year.

Unlike previous years, when one could "guess" the winners, picking 2019's top stars isn't as easy.

In racing jargon, there are - maybe - a couple of napshots. Yes, maybe in two categories. As for the others, well, it's anybody's race. So, who are the odds-on, surefire winners?

Two quickly jump to mind - and simply because they have been outstanding in their endeavours on the racetrack.

One is Inferno. He's been nominated for Champion Two-Year-Old and he should romp in. He's the winner of the Aushorse Golden Horseshoe and the Magic Millions 2YO In Training Stakes.

Then there's the award for the Champion Three-Year-Old. We reckon it's a one-horse race and Top Knight should win hands down, courtesy of his Singapore Guineas and Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic triumphs.

Like Hollywood's Academy Awards, there will be other categories and other winners tonight.

Like Champion Polytrack Horse, Champion Sprinter, Champion Miler and Champion Stayer, just to name a few.

As expected, the nominees read like a who's who in the equine world and each is a star.

Why not? Take away the horse and the sport has no hero, no theatre. Nothing.

If you think racing is scientific, see a doctor. Racing is as scientific as a riot and it's the horse which gives the sport that divine madness.

So tonight, when the master of ceremony goes through the roll call, raise a cheer because the names being mentioned are the great ones.

They are the ones who, when they are entitled to stop, don't.

They're the ones who cause crowds to bubble and simmer. They're the ones who do brave and improbable things.