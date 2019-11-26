Kranji Mile gets International Group 3 status

The Kranji Mile over 1,600m will be run as an International Group 3 race from next year.

Revamped in the last two years as a domestic Group 1 race with an Invitational status open to a restricted number of overseas runners, the Kranji Mile was given the seal of approval for its raised status from Listed Restricted to International Group 3 by the Asian Pattern Committee of the Asian Racing Federation on Oct 2.

The approval was thereafter endorsed by the International Grading and Race Planning Advisory Committee in Paris on Oct 5 and was ratified by the Society of International Thoroughbred Auctioneers on Nov 5.

The Kranji Mile was inaugurated as an invitational race last year, with the objective of becoming an International Group race, in a bid to restore international racing in Singapore.

It was won by Hong Kong raider Southern Legend, who made it a double this year.

Next year's Group 3 Kranji Mile is scheduled for May 23.