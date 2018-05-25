Kranji Mile trackwork by foreign trio

OCEAN EMPEROR (New Zealand)

Trotted and cantered over two rounds of Track 4 yesterday morning with track rider Tui Miles astride.

"He worked very well. He is not the sluggish horse he is back home," said Miles. "I think he knows it's close to the race, and that's why he starts to focus now."

Ocean Emperor's trainer, Gary Hennessy, later said: "It was nice and easy today. Everything is pretty stable with him. His weight is steady. He had a nice breeze yesterday."

SOUTHERN LEGEND (Hong Kong)

Trotted on Track 6 under track rider Mok Chun Wa, before heading out for two laps of canter on the Polytrack.

"The horse is happy, and he is already very fit. There is no need to do too much now. Just keep him relaxed," said Mok, filling in for trainer Caspar Fownes, who flew back to Hong Kong on Wednesday morning for that night's race meeting at Happy Valley.

HORSE OF FORTUNE (Hong Kong)

Easy canter on the Polytrack with trainer Tony Millard's wife Beverly in the saddle before opening up a little over 400m.

"We just gave him an easy canter on the Poly," said Beverly, whose husband was expected to land in Singapore later in the afternoon. "It was a shorter canter this time (normally over 2,000m). Round the corner, he had a 400m stretch, not a hard blow."