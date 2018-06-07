Racing

Kranji trackwork

Jun 07, 2018 12:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 3: Eastiger H (D Moor) 41.7. Mr Hanks (V Duric) 39.8. Alamosa Express (R Zawari) 35.6. Ladrone H (M Kellady) 37.3.

RACE 4: Hidden Promise (C Grylls) 38.9. O'Reilly Bay (Moor) 38.3.

RACE 5: Distinctive Darci H (Duirc) 38. Wimbledon H (Moor) 36.4. Speedy Dragon H (Kellady) 37.9. Jupiter Gold (O Placais) 38.1. Royal Ruler H (B Vorster) 36.4. Flak Jacket (Powell) 37.9.

RACE 6: Justice Smart H 39.8. I Am The Boss (Kellady) 38.6.

RACE 7: Lincoln Road H (J Powell) 38.3. Rafaello H (N Juglall) 36.4. Viviano H (Hanafi) 35.2. Grand Cross H (M Rodd) 36.8. Spanish Bay (Collett) 38.7.

RACE 8: Elite Invincible (Duric) 38.3. Curvature H 36. Paparazzi H (Powell) 43.6. Despacito (Rodd) 37.4. Black Jade 37.8. Makanani (Placais) 35.2.

Racing

WEDNESDAY'S HONG KONG RESULTS

RACE 9: Toliman (CC Wong) 38.9. Tales Of Summer 37.4. Sacred Empire (Grylls) 38.3.

