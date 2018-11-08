Kranji trackwork

GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 1: My Money (O Placais) 36.8. King Cross (T Rehaizat) 36.3. Peregrine Falcon canter/38.2.

RACE 2: D'Great Command 45. Mettlesome 45. Goodfellas (B Woodworth) 44.3. Dreamer Legend (T See) 37.6. Lincoln City (J Powell) 45. Solitaire (M Ewe) 42.4.

RACE 3: Another Show * 37.5. Gamely (B Vorster) 35.3. Lincoln Moonlight (M Kellady) 45.2. Ace's Wild (J Powell) 37.9. Morpheus 36.8. On The Razz 37.5. Ararat Lady * (M Rodd) 37.4.

RACE 4: Colchester (Rehaizat) 37.2. Lim's Reform * (See) 35.3. Smooth Operator * (Juglall) 36.8. Alamosa Express (R Zawari) 35.3.

RACE 5: Congratu 38.4. Fragrance Empire (Ewe) 39.2. On Parade (Kellady) 38.1. Pegasus Junior 37.2. Silent Arrow (Woodworth) 45. Rafale (TH Koh) pace work.

RACE 6: Made In Russia * (C Grylls) 37.1. Despacito 40.8. On Electric Avenue * 38.1. Ottawa 40.4. Chocante * (Powell) 38.2. Lim's Knight * 37.3.

RACE 7: Dicton (M Rodd) canter/39.2. Excellency * (R Iskandar) 37.8. Value Of Justice (K A'Isisuhairi) canter/37.8. Yulong Honor (Juglall) 35.3. Lim's Ripple * (See) 36.3. Matsuribayashi * 38.4. The One (Ewe) canter/41.1.

RACE 8: Best Tothelign (J Powell) 45. Makanani (Placais) 36.2. Mighty Kenny * (Juglall) 35.1. Elusive Emperor * (B Vorster) 35.1. Chairman * (A'Isisuhairi) 34.4. Golazo (M Lerner) canter/37.8. What's New * (Rodd) 39.6.

RACE 9: New Sensation * (Powell) 45. Sun Pittsburgh * (Placais) 38.4. Verizon * (WH Kok) 36.3. Cracking Tottie * 38.2. Bebop * (Lerner) 36.6. Lim's Pride (See) 36.4. Evil Speedo (Woodworth) 43.5. Impediment (Rehaizat) 39.1.

RACE 10: Elite Excalibur (Rodd) 41.6. Preditor * (Kellady) 39.8. McGregor 45/42. Blue Swede (Kellady) 44.2. Claudia's Beauty * (See) canter/37.5. Makanani (Placais) 36.2. Mighty Kenny * (Juglall) 35.1. Chairman * (A'Isisuhairi) 34.4.

RACE 11: Elite Power * (R Curatolo) 34.8. Nepean * (Kellady) 37.9. Captain Jamie * (Juglall) 36.5. Calculation * (A'Isisuhairi) 37.4. Time To Rock (Curatolo) 36.2. Cousteau (I Azhar) 34.8.

GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW

RACE 2: Neo's Classic (Woodworth) 43.1.

RACE 4: Nadeem Sapphire * 37.4.