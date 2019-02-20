Kranji trackwork

Jomo (No. 6) beating Nova Vocal in a Class 3 Division 1 race over 1,100m at Kranji on Nov 23.

Here's a tidbit to chew on as you count down to the races on Friday. But, then again, you probably already know it.

It's about Jomo and how he plans to make amends for that big loss to Elite Power at his last start.

More about that later but, for now, here's the thing.

Right now, Jomo is in "that" kind of form which, if his size already doesn't intimidate, this certainly will.

From Lee Freedman's yard, Jomo was the star performer on the training track yesterday.

Sent out with a stablemate for a spot of work, Jomo gave his galloping partner a three-length headstart at the 600m mark before doing what he does best - beating with disdain all who dare challenge him.

Ridden by Daniel Moor yesterday morning, the heavyweight in the Freedman barn was quickly on the bit and it was only a matter of time before he reeled in his stablemate.

That was easily done and, as the post loomed, Jomo had drawn level with the pacemaker - running the sharp trip in an excellent time of 34.1sec.

If anything, it was that kind of workout which would - and should - instil fear in all who will oppose him in Friday's Class 3 Division 2 sprint over the 1,200m on grass.

A massive horse, Jomo normally tips the scales in the region of 630kg plus. But it has always been a bulk he carries with confidence.

Back to that last-start defeat, Jomo had come into the contest with a huge fan base and being the second day of the Lunar New Year, they were expecting him to give them a nice "red packet".

His fans were impressed with the clinical way he won his previous three races, thereby keeping his Kranji record spotless.

Jomo had, when putting together those three victories, always left his rivals standing.

He would jump cleanly, then lead the field on a merry chase - never once giving the chasing pack as much as a look-in.

Surely, his admirers reckoned, four off the bounce wouldn't be a problem. And they were ever so willing to accept the meagre pickings of $11 for the win.

But it all went pear-shaped on that midweek meeting. That day, Jomo didn't go to the front. Indeed, he was near last on settling and, although he came home like a freight train, the bird had flown.

Too bad. But the advice is, stick with Jomo. He is a work in progress and should win on Friday.

Royal Pavilion is another who bears watching.

Down to contest a lowly Class 5 race over the 1,400m, Royal Pavilion would have gone into some notebooks as a horse to follow when he turned in a smart workout on the training track.

Ridden by John Powell, the youngster clocked 37.5sec for the 600m.

Although the form figures of 7-5-5-7 won't inspire much confidence, Royal Pavilion won a trial on Valentine's Day and, coupled with that good hit-out yesterday, we reckon he can pull something out of the hat and is worth serious consideration on Friday.