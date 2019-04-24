Kranji trackwork

CLASS 3 - 1,200m: Flak Jacket (J Powell) 38.9. Revolution * (D Moor) 37.5. Jomo (Moor) 37.5. Sun Dream (T Rehaizat) 40.9. Lim's Shot (CK Ng) 38.7. Mr Luck * (N Hanafi) 35.7. Mighty Conqueror 45.9. Tales Of Summer 36.9. Yulong Medal 44.6. Oculist 37.2. Trigamy 40.9.

Monday: Sacred Rebel (R Zawari) 35.2. Time Lord (C Murray) 38.1.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,700m: Smart Lad * (M Zaki) 36. Lim's Pride 44.8. Gratus (B Woodworth) 35.1. Money King * (B Thompson) canter/39.2.

Monday: Havana canter/37.2. Lim's Ripple 37.7. Red Riding Wood 44.8. Cracking Tottie canter/37.2. Khudawand 42/36.

CLASS 4(2) - 1,700m: Carnelian 39.6. Foresto 37.1. Cash Is King * (M Rodd) 36.9. Happy Saga 36.4. Parador 39.6. Pacific Mystical 39.6. Dream Big * 36.9. Lim's Hunter 39.4.

Monday: Ancient Warrior (Murray) 35.5. Einstein's Cross (Murray) 38.2.

CLASS 4(1) - 1,200m: Bartimaeus (Rodd) 39.5. Eastiger (M Lerner) 41.3. Super Talent * 36.3. Angel Halo (Zaki) 39.6. Smooth Operator 37.8. Rapid Fire 37.3.

Monday: Absolvido 37.9. Plato 37.8.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200m: Mr Hooper (J Powell) 39.2. Despacito 38.1. Star Empire 42.8. Northern Sun 35.7. The Capital 37.5. Everybody Happy pace work. Silver Joy 38.8. Atlantean 38.6.

Monday: Augustus (Lerner) 36.8. Pole Paradise 39.8. Reign 37. Come And Take All 38.7. El Chapo 37.8.

CLASS 4 (3) - 1,200m: Ben Gunn (TH Koh) 39.1. Southern Dragon (Powell) 40.3. Clarton Treasure * 34.5. Cambridge H 36.9. Country Boss 37.5. Nadeem Sapphire (Z Zuriman) 37.8.

Monday: Lim's Revent pace work. Splinter (T Krisna) 37.6. Siam Sapphire 37.6. Lim's Reform (R Zawari) 36.3.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200m: Host The Nation 40.5. Sun Elizabeth 39. Racing Talent (Koh) 36.9. Thoth Warrior (M Ewe) 38.2. Super Emperor 36. Ferocious (Woodworth) 39.3. Satellite Classic pace work. Prince Ferdinand (Zaki) 44.3.

Monday: Success Come True (MM Firdaus) 35.5. Silent Boss 38.7. Always There 35.8.

CLASS 5(2) - 1,200m: Lucky Boy 40.2. Over De Top (CK Ng) 37.8. Solitaire (Ewe) 37.1. Parker (Zyrul) 39.8. Roughead 42.9.

Monday: Auspicious Ace 44. Love Me Tender 38.4. Dominic 40.5. Elena Of Avalor 37.8.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,100m: Catch The Tiger (M Kellady) 43.9. My Win 39.6. Elcarim Win 36. Mr Alfonso 40. Shamarman (CC Wong) 43.1. Stella Polare (Zaki) 38.1

Monday: Smash 37.6. Born To Win 37.9. California * (Krisna) 38.2. Big Hearted 37.1.