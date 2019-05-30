Kranji trackwork

Racing

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY

RACE 3

Ordos Legend 37.1.

RACE 4

Cassis Oolong ( M Zaki) 39.5.

RACE 6

Keep Winning 35.8.

Winning Hobby (No. 14) made a dream debut beating Super Smart on Feb 1.
Talented trio in top form

RACE 7

Sun Marshal * 38.9. Fame Star * 39.8.

RACE 8

Smart Lad 39.4.

RACE 9

Jomo * 37.6

RACE 10

Julius Caesar (V Duric) 39.3. Winning Hobby * 36.5. Southern Wind 36.5. Wild Bee 37.1.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON FRIDAY

RACE 1

Hooga Net 37.7.

RACE 6

Venus De Milo ( R Zawari) 45. Mont Choisy ( C Murray) pace work.

