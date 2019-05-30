Kranji trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY
RACE 3
Ordos Legend 37.1.
RACE 4
Cassis Oolong ( M Zaki) 39.5.
RACE 6
Keep Winning 35.8.
RACE 7
Sun Marshal * 38.9. Fame Star * 39.8.
RACE 8
Smart Lad 39.4.
RACE 9
Jomo * 37.6
RACE 10
Julius Caesar (V Duric) 39.3. Winning Hobby * 36.5. Southern Wind 36.5. Wild Bee 37.1.
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON FRIDAY
RACE 1
Hooga Net 37.7.
RACE 6
Venus De Milo ( R Zawari) 45. Mont Choisy ( C Murray) pace work.
