Racing

Kranji trackwork

Jul 04, 2019 06:00 am

GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW

RACE 2

General Qin (J See) 39.5

RACE 4

Avengers Hero 44.7.

RACE 9

Axel (B Woodworth) 38.3. Clarton Palace(I Azhar) 38.3. Silver Way (D Moor) 38.2.

Troy See's appeal fails
Racing

Troy See's appeal fails

Related Stories

Withdrawals

Tuesday's barrier trials results

Big-hearted Benny lends a hand

GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 1

Pegasus Junior 37.5. Sun Elizabeth 39.6. Stella Polare (CC Wong) 39.6.

RACE 2

Fairy's Wing 38. Emperor Taizong 38.8. Stormy View * (JP Merwe) 35.5.

RACE 3

War Affair (D Moor) 42.2. Aramco * (M Kellady) 37.1. Blue Swede (J Powell) 40.4. Dutrow (Powell) 37.1.k

RACE 4

Rocket Star * (C Murray) 37.1. Golden Dash * (Merwe) 37.1. Pattaya (J Azzopardi) 37.

RACE 5

Prime Time * 37.1. Stunning Dragon (Kellady) 38.2.

RACE 6

Chocante 38.2. King Of War (Moor) 38.7.

RACE 7

River Happiness (Murray) 38. Dragonite (Azzopardi) 39.2.

RACE 8

Time Lord (AB Riduan) 36.9. Augustus * (V Duric) 36.1. Richebourg * (Merwe) 36.7. Chocolats * (Kellady) 43.1. Super Power (T Krisna) canter/36.9. Supernova (N Zyrul) 39.2.

RACE 9

Caorunn 37.1. Federation * (Powell) 35.1. Charger 40.2. Guilty Pleasures 37.1. Solaris Spectrum (Powell) 44.1. Absolute Miracle (Zyrul) 42.1.

RACE 10

Lai Mak Mak (K A'Isisuhairi) 36.4. Sebastian Bach (Moor) 42.3. Our Showcase * (Zyrul) 42.9. Optimum Star 41.3. Silent Boss 39.4.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING