Kranji trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW
RACE 2
General Qin (J See) 39.5
RACE 4
Avengers Hero 44.7.
RACE 9
Axel (B Woodworth) 38.3. Clarton Palace(I Azhar) 38.3. Silver Way (D Moor) 38.2.
GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
RACE 1
Pegasus Junior 37.5. Sun Elizabeth 39.6. Stella Polare (CC Wong) 39.6.
RACE 2
Fairy's Wing 38. Emperor Taizong 38.8. Stormy View * (JP Merwe) 35.5.
RACE 3
War Affair (D Moor) 42.2. Aramco * (M Kellady) 37.1. Blue Swede (J Powell) 40.4. Dutrow (Powell) 37.1.k
RACE 4
Rocket Star * (C Murray) 37.1. Golden Dash * (Merwe) 37.1. Pattaya (J Azzopardi) 37.
RACE 5
Prime Time * 37.1. Stunning Dragon (Kellady) 38.2.
RACE 6
Chocante 38.2. King Of War (Moor) 38.7.
RACE 7
River Happiness (Murray) 38. Dragonite (Azzopardi) 39.2.
RACE 8
Time Lord (AB Riduan) 36.9. Augustus * (V Duric) 36.1. Richebourg * (Merwe) 36.7. Chocolats * (Kellady) 43.1. Super Power (T Krisna) canter/36.9. Supernova (N Zyrul) 39.2.
RACE 9
Caorunn 37.1. Federation * (Powell) 35.1. Charger 40.2. Guilty Pleasures 37.1. Solaris Spectrum (Powell) 44.1. Absolute Miracle (Zyrul) 42.1.
RACE 10
Lai Mak Mak (K A'Isisuhairi) 36.4. Sebastian Bach (Moor) 42.3. Our Showcase * (Zyrul) 42.9. Optimum Star 41.3. Silent Boss 39.4.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now