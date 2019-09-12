Kranji trackwork
YESTERDAY'S GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY
RACE 1
Decreto (I Saifudin) 41.7. Gratus H (B Woodworth) 40.7. Bring Me Joy (Z Zuriman) 38.4.
RACE 2
Shangani (JP van der Merwe) 40.8.
RACE 3
Our Showcase H (N Zyrul) 37.3. Overcoming (D Moor) 42.5.
RACE 4
Humdinger 37.6. Silver Joy (Zyrul) 44.2. Iron Fist (M Lerner) 43.1. Success Street (J See) 37.4. She's The One H (I Saifudin) 44.2.
RACE 5
Street Party H 40.2. Dreamer Legend (Zyrul) 38.8. Heart Of Courage 37.6.
RACE 7
Elite Conquest H (Moor) 37.5. Stunning Cat (M Kellady) 44.2.
RACE 8
Red Dawn H (Kellady) 37.1. Ottawa (A Syahir) 44.8. Siam Royal Orchid H (J Azzopardi) 36.3. Blitz Power H (A Collett) 37.3.
RACE 9
Flak Jacket (J Powell) 37.7. Barbeque (R Zawari) 37.2. Made In Russia H (L Beuzelin) 36.8. Mighty Conqueror (Saifudin) 41.2.
RACE 10
Soldado H (Powell) 37.1. Effortless H 37.7. Metagross 36.8.
Pennywise, who is engaged in Race 7 tomorrow, sped over 600m in 39.9sec with apprentice jockey T Krisna astride. He looked fit.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now