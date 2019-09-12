Kranji trackwork

YESTERDAY'S GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

RACE 1

Decreto (I Saifudin) 41.7. Gratus H (B Woodworth) 40.7. Bring Me Joy (Z Zuriman) 38.4.

RACE 2

Shangani (JP van der Merwe) 40.8.

RACE 3

Our Showcase H (N Zyrul) 37.3. Overcoming (D Moor) 42.5.

RACE 4

Humdinger 37.6. Silver Joy (Zyrul) 44.2. Iron Fist (M Lerner) 43.1. Success Street (J See) 37.4. She's The One H (I Saifudin) 44.2.

RACE 5

Street Party H 40.2. Dreamer Legend (Zyrul) 38.8. Heart Of Courage 37.6.

RACE 7

Elite Conquest H (Moor) 37.5. Stunning Cat (M Kellady) 44.2.

RACE 8

Red Dawn H (Kellady) 37.1. Ottawa (A Syahir) 44.8. Siam Royal Orchid H (J Azzopardi) 36.3. Blitz Power H (A Collett) 37.3.

RACE 9

Flak Jacket (J Powell) 37.7. Barbeque (R Zawari) 37.2. Made In Russia H (L Beuzelin) 36.8. Mighty Conqueror (Saifudin) 41.2.

RACE 10

Soldado H (Powell) 37.1. Effortless H 37.7. Metagross 36.8.

Pennywise, who is engaged in Race 7 tomorrow, sped over 600m in 39.9sec with apprentice jockey T Krisna astride. He looked fit.