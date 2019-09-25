Kranji Trackwork

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

CLASS 2 - 1,200M:

Augustano * 38.2. Nimble * 42. Nowyousee (D Moor) 37.3. Webster pace work. Revolution (J Azzopardi) 41.1. Dragon Duke pace work. Grand Koonta * (A Collett) 39.8.

MONDAY: Bold Thruster 39/ * 34. Elite Power (V Duric) 39.1. Marine Treasure (M Kellady) 38.3. Sacred Croix * (R Zawari) 39.1. Curvature * 40.8. Sacred Sham * (JP van der Merwe) 34.1. So You Too 37.1.

CLASS 3 - 1,400M:

Destroyer Eclipse * 40.6. Chalaza pace work. Lucky Lincoln * (J Powell) 37.7.

MONDAY: Dinghu Mountain 41. Sacred Magic 34.5. Gold Star * 37.3. Taro San 45. Baccarat * (B Thompson) 39.2.

CLASS 4 - 1,700M:

Green Star * 40.2. Yulong Medal pace work. Bartimaeus * (M Rodd) pace work. Carnelian (M Zaki) 38.8.

MONDAY: Sacred Sea * 36.6. Gold Faith 39.1. Sportscaster 36.6.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,400M:

Absolvido * 43.8. Sun Rectitude * (S Noh) 41.8. Turf Princess (Powell) 37.8.

MONDAY: Vittoria Perfetta * 36.7. Super Tycoon 37. Our Pinnacle * (Thompson) 38.8. Siam MP * 37.5. Rapidash 37.3. The Nutter 37.1.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,400M:

Quadcopter * 42.7. Ocean Crossing * (Collett) 37.6.

MONDAY: Solaris Spectrum 39.5. Bushido * 37.1. Diamond Beauty * 37.1. Leatherhead * (Duric) 36.3. My First Million 42/36. Runminderbinderrun (Thompson) 38.5.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,400M:

Tell Me (CC Wong) pace work. Strong N Powerful (S John) 42.6. General Qin (Zaki) 36.6. Codigos * (T Krisna) 38.1. Kruger (Kellady) 44.5. Mr Alejandro * (Duric) 37. Tobruk * (TH Koh) 37. Washington (Moor) 43.4. Beauty Spirit 36.7. Meryl 42.7. Stormy View * (Thompson) 38.5.

OPEN MAIDEN (1) - 1,200M:

Geb Warrior * (B Woodworth) 42.4. Clarton Fortune 38.2. Standout 43. Tiger Boss * (Duric) 37.1. Bell Air (Zaki) 37.9. Nova Factor * (Moor) 39.1. Gifted * eart 41.5.

MONDAY: Romantic 34.4.

OPEN MAIDEN (2) - 1,200M:

Golden Kid * (John) 38.2. Victory Joy (M Lerner) 36.8. General Cheng 42.3. Supreme Infinity (T Rehaizat) 41.8. * elushka (Zaki) 35.4. Meteor Loui 37.4. Assassin (K A'Isisuhairi) 39.1.

MONDAY: Pindus * (Duric) 41.1. Storm Warning 39.4.