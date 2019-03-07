Kranji withdrawals
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 4: Blue Swede and Chocante
RACE 5: Magic Paint and Million Round
RACE 7: Longhu and Despacito
RACE 8: Trapio and Foresto
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Cavatina and Gangnam Classic
RACE 2: The Jeweller and Hardcore
RACE 4: Rock Me Easy and Macho Man
RACE 5: Ocean Master and Lucky Six
RACE 6: Silent Boss and Nadeem Sapphire
RACE 7: Ancient Warrior and Salvador
RACE 8: Makanani and Raise No Doubt
RACE 9: Gold Reward and Circuit Mission
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now