Racing

Kranji withdrawals

Mar 07, 2019 06:00 am

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 4: Blue Swede and Chocante

RACE 5: Magic Paint and Million Round

RACE 7: Longhu and Despacito

RACE 8: Trapio and Foresto

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Cavatina and Gangnam Classic

RACE 2: The Jeweller and Hardcore

RACE 4: Rock Me Easy and Macho Man

RACE 5: Ocean Master and Lucky Six

RACE 6: Silent Boss and Nadeem Sapphire

RACE 7: Ancient Warrior and Salvador

RACE 8: Makanani and Raise No Doubt

RACE 9: Gold Reward and Circuit Mission

