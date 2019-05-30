Racing

Kranji withdrawals

May 30, 2019 06:00 am

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR FRIDAY'S MEETING

RACE 1: Mikcaipho and Another Show

RACE 3: Nadeem Sapphire

RACE 4: Brimstone and Yellow Jade Horse

RACE 5: Walters Bay and Berlinetta

RACE 7: Lim's Shot and Chocante

RACE 8: Gentlemen Agreement And Perfect Commando

Winning Hobby (No. 14) made a dream debut beating Super Smart on Feb 1.
Racing

Talented trio in top form

Related Stories

Kranji trackwork

Ipoh trackwork

Saimee's Archie looks special

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SATURDAY'S MEETING

RACE 3: Atlantean

RACE 5: Kranji Gold

RACE 6: Blue Chip and Iron Fist

RACE 8: Money King and Carnelian

RACE 10: Prince Pegasus

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING