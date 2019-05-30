Kranji withdrawals
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR FRIDAY'S MEETING
RACE 1: Mikcaipho and Another Show
RACE 3: Nadeem Sapphire
RACE 4: Brimstone and Yellow Jade Horse
RACE 5: Walters Bay and Berlinetta
RACE 7: Lim's Shot and Chocante
RACE 8: Gentlemen Agreement And Perfect Commando
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SATURDAY'S MEETING
RACE 3: Atlantean
RACE 5: Kranji Gold
RACE 6: Blue Chip and Iron Fist
RACE 8: Money King and Carnelian
RACE 10: Prince Pegasus
