Kranji workouts by Friday's horses

GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING ON FRIDAY

RACE 1

Tuesday: I'm The Man (R Iskandar) 40.2. Mings Man (N Zyrul) 38.4. Redoubt * (TH Koh) canter/41.2. Majulah (K A'Isisuhairi) 39.8. Heavenly Hand * (B Thompson) 42.9.

Monday: Another Show * (R Zawari) 34.3. Clarton Palace * (V Duric) 35.6. Broadway Success * (Duric) 34.3. Duxton (T See) 37.6. On The Razz (I Amirul) 37.5. Peer Gynt 38.1.

RACE 2

Tuesday: Sothistheone 434. Mr Fat Kiddy gallop. My Boss gallop. Bourbon Inheritor (J Powell) 37.7. Lim's Honour 45.5. Flying Sky (T See) 38.4. Speedy Rose 38.7. Helushka 39.9.

Monday: Hugo * (I Amirul) 38.4. The Nutter 37.1. The Iceman * 37.7. Lim's Passion 43.3. Always Innocent 37.4. My First Million 38.5. St Alwyn * (V Duric) 39.1. Worth It (T Krisna) 40.2. El Primero 37.5.

RACE 3

Tuesday: Dusseldorf 41.5. Lord Of Cloud (T See) 45.6. Longhu * (M Kellady) 38.1. Sebastian Bach * 38.4. Southern Wind * 42.5. Tuscan Artist (I Saifudin) pace work. Angel Halo (M Zaki) 38.1. Basilisk pace work. Golden Thunder (TH Koh) 38.4.

Monday: Super Denman (C Murray) 37.3. Lucky Tiger 45.7.

RACE 4

Tuesday: Forever Good (M Ewe) 39.1. Golden Explorer (CC Wong) 36.7. Huntsman (D Moor) 38.2.

Monday: Orient Express 40. Aabir (K A'Isisuhairi) 35.5. Strap Marks * 38.5. Smash * 38.5. Fireworks 37.6. Perfect Girl 36.1. Iron Giant 37.5. Montoya (I Amirul) 37.6. Summer Glitter 37.3. Mamamia Mamamia 36.9.

RACE 5

Tuesday: Lim's Piper pace work. Sun Princeps (V Duric) 36.6. Silver Way 40.4. Supersonicsurprise 34.3. Perfect Commando 40.2.

Monday: Bahama Mama 42.3. Diamond Beauty (M Rodd) 37.6. Yulong Fast Steed gallop.

RACE 6

Tuesday: Flash The Flag 38.4. Giant Killing 39.2. Roan Ranger 39.5. Alwrich (A'Isisuhairi) 36.9. Speed Up (M Ewe)

Monday: Archie 42.1. Gold Kingdom canter/38.1. Scooby Dooby Doo 37.9. Clarton Star (MM Firdaus) 35.5. Sonoran 43.5. Cavatina 38.1. Gingerman (M Lerner) 40.

RACE 7

Tuesday: Nationality * 36.3. Mighty Conqueror (B Woodworth) 44.4. Solaris Spectrum (J Powell) 43.8. Star Emperor (T See) pace work. Chocante * (M Kellady) 37.7. Siam Warrior (B Thompson) 41.1. Stunning Cat (Kellady) 43.2. Auspicious Day 37.3.

Monday: Baffert * 37.9. Keng Mak Mak (K A'Isisuhairi) 37.3. Elusive Emperor 35.4. Safeer 36.8.

RACE 8

Tuesday: Super Ray (M Kellady) 39.1.

Monday: Pennywise * (C Murray) 35.3. Top Knight * 37.4. Lim's Lightning * 39.1. Siam Blue Vanda * 36.2. Elite Incredible * (M Rodd) 37.2. Gold Star 37.4. Mo Almighty canter/38.2. No Fun No Gain (I Amirul) 37.4. Siam Vipasiri * 36.1.

RACE 9

Tuesday: Athletica * (J Powell) 38.1. Supernova * (N Zyrul) 39. Allegro * (T See) 38.8. Middle Kingdom 38.8. Sun Ace (R Iskandar) 36.6. Yulong Dream 36.3. Zman 36.8.

Monday: Vittoria Perfetta * 37.4. Centenary Diamond * (M Rodd) canter/38.5. King's Speech (V Duric) 39.8. Smiling Proud (R Zawari) 35.7. Taro San * 38.7. Black Quail (MM Firdaus) 36.7. Hardcore * 37.1. Yulong Sheng Long 35.5.