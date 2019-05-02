Kranji workouts by Sunday's horses

GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 1

Wednesday: Sun Ares 36.7. Cerdan 39.1.

Tuesday: Host The Nation 37.9. I Am Invisible (B Woodworth) 38.4. Rich Fortune (CK Ng) 36.1. Tavito * 39.1. Maestro pace work.

Monday: Luck Mak Mak (K A'Isisuhairi) 36.1.

RACE 2

Wednesday: Julius Caesar gallop. Our Dynamite (J See) 45.9.

Tuesday: Fire Away * 35.4. Thomas De Lago 36.1. 37.1. Justice Light 37.1. Country Quack 42.6. Atlantean * (M Ewe) 38.3. Flaunt * 41.4.

Monday: Astra (MM Firdaus) 37.3.

RACE 3

Wednesday: Jupiter Dragon (M Lerner) 38.9. Southern Glory * (T See) 38.2.

Tuesday: Spur Me On canter/38.1. Avengers Hero 35.5. Blue Chip * (B Thompson) 38.4. Vesontio * (CK Ng) 39.6. Scooter 36.1. Hooga Net (K A'Isisuhairi) 38.4. Crown Delight (M Ewe) canter/43.9. Berlinetta canter/40.6. Lady Counsel 42.8. Ultimate Killer canter/pace work. Walters Bay canter/41.1.

RACE 4

Wednesday: Galileo's Approach (M Kellady) 38.3. Don De La Vega * 37.1. Dragon High (T See) 37.6. Turf Princess (J Powell) 38.1. Prince Pegasus (MM Firdaus) 37.3. Plato 37.7.

Tuesday: Hyde Park * 39.1. Siam Royal Orchid * (J Azzopardi) 36. Super Smart * (B Woodworth) 38.3. Super Speed 35.5. Come And Take All 39.3

Monday: Just Landed 40.4.

RACE 5

Wednesday: Holy Grail (D Moor) 39.2. So Perfect 39.5. Cassis Oolong 39.9.

Tuesday: Kubera's Chief * 35.6. Super Win 39.6. D'Great Command pace work. Bell Air 36.1.

RACE 6

Wednesday: Mr Dujardin 37.8. Magnificent Gold 37.8. Gold Reward canter/38.5. Street Party 37.3. Sportscaster (B Woodworth) 36.8. Wind Trail * (M Lerner) 37.8. Pioneer Step 36.7.

Tuesday: Majestic Empress (T Krisna) 37.6. Verizon * 36.4. Humdinger 37.8. Ordos Legend * 38.1. Military Chairman 39.2.

Monday: Gold Reward canter/38.5.

RACE 7

Wednesday: War Affair (J Powell) 38.4. Mister Yeoh * (M Rodd) 37.8. Zac Kasa * (Rodd) 37.9. Be Bee (M Kellady) 37.4. Bold Thruster * (M Kellady) 37.3.

Tuesday: Lim's Cruiser (T See) 38.7. Super Winner gallop. Nowyousee canter/35.5. Super Fortune 44.7. Augustano (D Moor) 38.1.

RACE 8

Wednesday: Little Big Man * (R Iskandar) 38.1. Barbeque (R Zawari) 38.1. Mr Exchequer (J Powell) 37.4. Absolute Miracle (T See) 37.3. Tales Of Summer 37.9. Karisto (B Thompson) 38.9. Golazo 39.7. Well Bred 38.

Monday: Glasgow * 36.4. Chalaza 38.1. Yulong Xiong Hu 37.3. Triple Trio * 38.8. Murrayfield 38.3. Scorpio 36.6. Silent Partner * 43/35

RACE 9

Wednesday: Blizzard * (D Moor) 35.8. Elite Invincible * (B Woodworth) 37.1. Mikki Joy * (J Powell) 37.3. Nova Strike 40.6. Preditor (M Kellady) 37.4. Elite Excalibur 37.1. Black Jade (K A'Isisuhairi) canter/37.9. Makanani 41.

Tuesday: Time Odyssey (T Krisna) 36.1. Alibi 36. King Louis * (G Boss) 36.7. Forever Young 43.1. Eye Guy * 41/34. Wolf Warrior * 44.7.

RACE 10

Wednesday: Fame Star * 37.3. Richebourg * (MM Firdaus) 37.2. Super Tycoon (T Krisna) 37.2. Quadcopter 37.8. Overcoming (D Moor) 37.9.

Tuesday: King Zoustar * (R Iskandar) 38.1. Sun Spear 37.3. Runfinnrun (D Moor) 39.6. Life Is Gamble 35.5. Blitz Power * 38.9. My Friends 35.7. Legend Rocks (B Woodworth) 40.4. Roman Classic 40.7.

Monday: Dazzle Gold * 34.8. Our Showcase (N Zyrul) 38.6.