Krisna gets one race day, J See appeals

Apprentice jockey Krisna Thangamani has been suspended for one Singapore race day over his handling of Field Marshal in the last of 11 races on Sunday.

In the presence of his master, trainer Ricardo Le Grange, he pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding in that near the 100m mark, he directed his mount outwards, when insufficiently clear of Lady Sprintbok, who was checked.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account his record, guilty plea, degree of interference and carelessness.

As he has been engaged to ride on Saturday, his suspension's dates will be from Sept 5 to 11. He was advised of his right of appeal.

Krisna has been gaining popularity with his improvement.

For the first time in his career last Sunday, he was fully booked for a race meeting.

He was nominated in all 11 races but his penultimate ride, Ararat Lady, was withdrawn behind the barriers after being found to be lame off-fore.

His best showings were two seconds - aboard Bizar Wins and Field Marshal.

Meanwhile, jockey Joseph See has appealed against the decision of the stewards and the two-year disqualificiation imposed on him over his handling of Smoke And Mirrors in Race 8 on Aug 22.

He was also fined $50,000.

See also applied for a stay of sentence but it was denied.

He was disqualified and fined after the stewards found him guilty for failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures throughout the race to ensure that his horse was given full opportunity of winning or of obtaining the best possible placing.

Smoke And Mirrors finished fifth in the Class 5 Division 2 event over the Polytrack 1,200m.