Krisna, Lerner and A'Isisuhairi suspended

Apprentice jockey T Krisna has copped a suspension of four Singapore race days over two careless riding charges, while jockeys Marc Lerner and K A'Isisuhairi were suspended for three and two Singapore race days respectively over the same charges.

Krisna's first offence, which resulted in a two-day suspension, was aboard Pusaka in Race 7 on Friday night.

He received another two race days for his handling of Nadeem Sapphire in Race 6 on Sunday.

His suspension will run until March 8.

Lerner pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding over his handling of Larceny in Race 4 on Friday.

He had permitted his mount to shift inwards when insuffiently clear of Sacred Croix, who had to be checked and tightened Heartlight.

Lerner's suspension took effect from yesterday and run run until March 3.

A'Isisuhairi was suspended over his handling of Big Elephant in Race 3 last Friday.

He also permitted his mount to shift inwards, when insufficiently clear of Pioneer Seven, who was taken inwards, resulting in Boy Next Door having to be checked severely. He will be out of action until March 1.