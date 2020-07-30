Krisna suspended three race days

Apprentice jockey T Krisna was suspended for three Singapore race days over his handling of Optimum Star in Race 11 at Kranji on Sunday.

He pleaded guilty to careless riding in that near the 900m mark, he failed to make sufficient effort to prevent his mount from shifting inwards.

This caused Red Riding Wood (apprentice K Hakim) to be checked severely and forced in onto the hindquarters of Poroshiri (M Lerner).

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account his riding record, guilty plea and the degree of interference and carelessness.

He was suspended from Monday until Aug 16.

He was advised of his right of appeal.