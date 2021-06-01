Krisna, Troy See, Shafrizal and A'Isisuhairi suspended

Apprentice jockey Krisna Thangamani has been fined $2,000 and suspended for one Singapore race day after returning to scale under the weight he weighed out in Race 7 on Bartimaeus on Saturday.

He will miss this Saturday's Kranji meeting.

He pleaded guilty to a charge in that he, as the rider of Bartimaeus, who finished eighth in Race 7, returned to scale 600 grams under the declared weight.

This resulted in Bartimaeus being disqualified from his eighth placing.

In determining the penalty, the stewards established that after weighing out, Krisna had changed his protective vest for an upcoming lighter ride.

This was the reason for the underweight. They were satisfied that there was no attempt made by Krisna to deceive the weighing room officials.

Three other riders were suspended for careless riding at Saturday's meeting.

They were jockeys Troy See (Super Talent/Race 1), Shafrizal Saleh (Prodigal/Race 2) and A'Isisuhairi Kasim (Qiji Acheeva/Race 3).

Each received a one raceday suspension.

See and Shafrizal will miss this Saturday's meeting.

As A'Isisuhairi has been engaged to ride at this Saturday's meeting, his suspension will be from June 6 to 12.