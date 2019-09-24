Kuah fined $10,000

Trainer CT Kuah has been fined $10,000 following the confirmation of caffeine in his charge Household Dynasty.

His horse was withdrawn from Race 2 on July 26, acting on a report from the Singapore Turf Club laboratory that the pre-race blood sample and subsequent urine sample taken from Household Dynasty revealed the presence of the banned substance.

On Aug 16, Kuah was advised of the analyst's report and his attention was drawn to the contents of a Malayan Racing Association (MRA) rule relating to the referee samples.

Kuah subsequently exercised his right to have Household Dynasty's referee sample sent overseas for independent analysis. The results of that analysis received on Sept 10 confirmed the presence of caffeine.

At the conclusion of an inquiry last Wednesday, Kuah pleaded guilty to a charge that he was the trainer and person responsible for Household Dynasty accepting to run in Race 2 at Kranji on July 26.

Subsequently, the pre-race blood sample and subsequent urine sample of the horse showed the presence of caffeine, a prohibited substance as defined under the MRA Rules of Racing. When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account Kuah's record and personal circumstances.

He was advised of his right of appeal. During the course of this investigation, the stipendiary stewards conducted an inspection of Kuah's stables on July 27.

As a result of the inspection, an item was seized.

The Singapore Turf Club laboratory has reported that, upon analysis, the item was found to contain glaucine which is a prohibited substance under the MRA Rules of Racing.

Kuah waswarned for possessing an item which is a prohibited substance under the rules of racing. The laboratory reported on Aug 21 that a sample from Household Dynasty, which was submitted on Aug 15 for analysis, was clear of any prohibited substance.

As such, Household Dynasty was cleared for racing.