Kuala Lumpur trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
RACE 1:
Slow work: Elegant *. Monte Carlo.
RACE 2:
Slow work: Lim's Action *.
RACE 3: Eastern Towkay * pace work.
Slow work: Meizu. Astro Man. Dune Saga.
RACE 4:
Slow work: Perfect Pearl *. Phantasos *. Keepitconfidential. Meteor Garden.
RACE 5:
Slow work: Lining Together.
RACE 7:
Slow work: Jeram Village *.
RACE 8: Zhuhai H pace work.
Slow work: Good Deal. Tauboss.
RACE 9:
Slow work: Rainbow Jazz *.
RACE 10:
Slow work: Bukit Subang.
RACE 11:
Slow work: Spin Fire. Ami Eleven.
RACE 12:
Slow work: Bankers Call *.
RACE 13:
Slow work: Sea Horizon.
