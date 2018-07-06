Racing

Kuala Lumpur trackwork

Former Singapore winner, Lim's Action, looks set for his race in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. TNP FILE PHOTO
Jul 06, 2018 12:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 1: 

Slow work: Elegant *. Monte Carlo.

RACE 2: 

Slow work: Lim's Action *.

RACE 3: Eastern Towkay * pace work.

Slow work: Meizu. Astro Man. Dune Saga.

RACE 4:

Slow work: Perfect Pearl *. Phantasos *. Keepitconfidential. Meteor Garden.

RACE 5:

Slow work: Lining Together.

RACE 7:

Slow work: Jeram Village *.

RACE 8: Zhuhai H pace work.

Slow work: Good Deal. Tauboss.

RACE 9:

Slow work: Rainbow Jazz *.

RACE 10:

Slow work: Bukit Subang.

RACE 11:

Slow work: Spin Fire. Ami Eleven.

RACE 12:

Slow work: Bankers Call *.

RACE 13:

Slow work: Sea Horizon.

HORSE RACING