Kuala Lumpur trackwork

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

MALAYSIA 3 YEAR OLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2018 HEAT 3 - 1,200m: Metallocene canter/38.7. Bakuteh 42.2. Step By Step canter/38.8. D'Great Supreme * 37.8. Jeffrey 38.3. Kita Teamwork * pace work.

METRO A - 1,200m: Showboy * 38. Wow 37. Brahma Circus 43.2. These Streets pace work. Gadawon 39.2. Lim's Casino canter/40.6. Vanderbilt pace work.

METRO A - 1,200m: D'Great Song canter/gallop. Metier Star canter/37. Commando Eclipse 39.4. Hatta * 37.8. Brilliant Deal 38.2. Condado pace work. Rebel Fury 40.

CLASS 4 - 1,600m: Believe It Or Not 41.6.

CLASS 4 - 1,600m: Wonderful Surprise * barrier/35.5. Onfleek pace work.

CLASS 4 - 1,600m: Tarzan * 38.7. D'Great Rise canter/pace work. Gassur * 38.6. Crazy Club 39.9. Lim's Battle canter/38.8. Amazing pace work. Powerful Fighter canter/pace work.

OPEN NOVICE - 1,200m: Charlies Missile 40.2. Dune Saga barrier/35. Dahees * 39.8. Jumbo Star 39.8.

OPEN NOVICE - 1,200m: Nova Falcon 38.7. Special Luck pace work. D'Great Speed barrier/36.6.

CLASS 5 - 1,600m: Ausone 39.9. So On * 37.3. Beijing Star barrier/36.6.

CLASS 5 - 1,600m: Paterson Road barrier/36.6. Union Jac canter/37. Red Sapphire canter/38.2. Zenzero barrier/36.6. Rising Star 37.6. Pure Rabid 40.8.

CLASS 5 - 1,600m: Elite Emperor canter/pace work. Verglatica 37.2. D'Great Magic canter/41.6. Polo Master barrier/36.6. German Speed 38.4. Shahpur Jat 40.2. Singsurat 39.9. Jet Ace 39.3. Elite Gustavo canter/37.9. Just Vital 44.1. Crescendo barrier/36.6.