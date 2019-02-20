Kuala Lumpur trackwork
CLASS 3 - 1,200m: Metier Star canter/36.2. Taffetas canter/39.7. Condado canter/pace work. Xzuberance H trot/36. Sacred Surfer trot/38.8. Wow trot/35.5. First Command trot/36. Racer King 40. Inniminyminemow H canter/35.2. War Dragon trot/39.5.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,600m: Sacred Empire trot/39.6. Drought trot/44.3. Brilliant Deal trot/38.5.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,600m: Brilliant Star trot/44.1. Tarzan trot/39.5.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,100m: Sand Bank trot/40.4. Mewtwo trot/43.6.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,100m: Eagle Soar canter/41.3. Nasi Lemak trot/40.3. Red Rackham 40.3. Sea Horizon canter/40.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,100m: Major Green 42. Lining Together canter/39.3.
OPEN NOVICE - 1,600m: Ready To Force H canter/38. Good Intentions trot/39.5. Mr Hopkins H trot/37.4. Nicator trot/44.3. Supreme Supreme canter/38.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now