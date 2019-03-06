Kuala Lumpur trackwork

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENETERED ON SUNDAY

CLASS 3 - 1,600m:

D'Great Vulture * canter/gallop. First Command * 36. First Dance 36. Racer King 37.9. Satellite Prince barrier/35.4. I Am The Boss canter/36.2.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,600m:

Mr Hopkins * 37.9. Moon Baby barrier/35.1. Mr Wolff trot/42.6. Greenstone trot/40. Gold Mosa * barrier/36.3.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,600m:

Drought 38. William King 42. Premium Rush trot/gallop. Dynamic Eagle * barrier/35.4. Casey39. Machung Star trot/39. Soon Seeker trot/40.

Slow work: Back To The Towers H.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,300m:

French Vintage * barrier/36.4. Perfect Run canter/pace work. D'Great Swift canter/pace work. Aussie Eagle 43. Ghost Affair canter/39. Crazy Club pace work. Chairman Wind * canter/35.8. Alan canter/pace work. Scorpion King 39. Tail Spin 37.9.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,300m:

God's Fate canter/gallop. Oriental Spirit pace work. D'Great Hawk canter/pace work. Nation Theatre barrier/35.4. Snow Dancer barrier/35.5. Endurance canter/41.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,300m:

Jubilation 41.4. Segar The Best canter/42. Determinetostrike canter/41. Gordon G canter/gallop. Morales trot/41. Nova Battle barrier/35.2. Big Bus canter/38.5. Toobigtofail gallop.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,300m:

Ramifications * pace work. Super Eight canter/39. Rant And Rave canter/40. Acme barrier/36.8. Sea Horizon canter/pace work. Jet Ace * 40.7.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,300m:

Sir Henry barrier/35.4. Smiddy Byrne 40. Phantasos * canter/44.7. Megusto * canter/pace work. Nasi Lemak trot/39.2. Haha Babe canter/37.8. Sokor Gedebe 38.3. Song Kid * canter/gallop.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,300m:

Lim's Action 36. Ruffle The Ruffian canter/40. Eagle Soar canter/pace work. Balkan Challenger 43. Good Vibrations canter/pace work. Percius gallop. Vellenex General barrier/36.4.

Slow work: Once A Thief H.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,300m:

Sun Coin * barrier/36.1. Dragon Kingdom canter/35.8. D'Great Run barrier/35.4. Jabbar barrier/35.8. Asia barrier/36.4. Beautiful One gallop. Hydrant * barrier/35.4. America Tycoon canter/39.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,300m:

I Have A Dream gallop. Dont Mind Ifido 38.7. Lightning Hero barrier/35.4. Nicator 38. Cold War gallop. Merchant Marine barrier/35.8. Nova Phoenix 37.9. Happy Ghost barrier/35.8.