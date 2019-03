Kuala Lumpur trackwork

E-mail this article

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

CLASS 3 - 1,600m:

Out Of Nowhere pace work. Listen * trot/36.8. La Familia * canter/41.2.

Slow work: First Command. I Am The Boss *. Lucky Justice.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,600m:

Thank You Boss * pace work. High Tensile * canter/40. Immortality pace work.

Slow work: Ausone. Blood Royal. Arc Cara.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,600m:

Back To The Towers * 39.6. Commodore Lincoln 42.8. Winning Star canter/40.2.

Slow work: William King. JJ Star.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,300m:

Take A Bow pace work.

Slow work: D'Great Swift.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,300m:

Puravi pace work. Bullish Luck pace work. Zolved 40.4.

Slow work: Arecibo. Flying Shadow.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,300m:

Talisman pace work. Zenzero canter/38.5.

Slow work: Gordon G.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,300m:

Elegant Dancer * 37.3.

Semifreddo canter/41.6.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,300m:

Lining Together * 42.6. Musang King pace work. Elite Gustavo 41. Glory Kid canter/38.5.

Slow work: Vellenex General.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,300m:

Slow work: Dragon Kingdom.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,300m:

Srikandi * 42.8.

Slow work: Good People.