Kuala Lumpur trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY
Class 2 - 1,400M
D'Great Conqueror canter/42.6. Splendor 36.6. Blue Danube 38.6. Skydance Eclipse 38.8. Mr Crowe 38.6. Ode To Joy 39.5. I Am The Boss 37.8.
Class 4 (A) - 1,200M
Golden Kingdom canter/42.5. Lucky Justice 38.4. Lim's Evolution canter/38.2.
Class 4 (B) - 1,200M
Happy Box Six canter/31. Big Super canter/37.7.
Class 4 (B) - 1,200M
Flash One 40.1. Determinetostrike canter/43.7.
Class 5 (A) - 1,200M
Beijing Star 41.2.
Class 5 (A) - 1,200M
Germanic canter/38. Union Jac canter/36.6. D'Great Hawk canter/44.8. Alan 39.7.
Class 5 (B) - 1,200M
Nova Phoenix 37.8. Anak Warrior 41.2. Red Empress canter/37.8. Sparkler 39.5.
Class 5 (B) - 1,200M
Ashqar 37. Ghost Spirit canter/37.7. D'Great Elegance barrier practice/36.1.
Rainbow Centre 38.5.
Class 5 (A) - 1,700M
Orion canter/39.3.
Class 5 (A) - 1,700M
JJ Star 40. Elite Kingdom canter/39.
Open Novice - 1,200M
Puravi back straight. Running Flame barrier test/36. Princess Adel barrier test/36. Mewtwo 38.2.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now