Kuala Lumpur trackwork

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

Class 2 - 1,400M

D'Great Conqueror canter/42.6. Splendor 36.6. Blue Danube 38.6. Skydance Eclipse 38.8. Mr Crowe 38.6. Ode To Joy 39.5. I Am The Boss 37.8.

Class 4 (A) - 1,200M

Golden Kingdom canter/42.5. Lucky Justice 38.4. Lim's Evolution canter/38.2.

Class 4 (B) - 1,200M

Happy Box Six canter/31. Big Super canter/37.7.

Class 4 (B) - 1,200M

Flash One 40.1. Determinetostrike canter/43.7.

Class 5 (A) - 1,200M

Beijing Star 41.2.

Class 5 (A) - 1,200M

Germanic canter/38. Union Jac canter/36.6. D'Great Hawk canter/44.8. Alan 39.7.

Class 5 (B) - 1,200M

Nova Phoenix 37.8. Anak Warrior 41.2. Red Empress canter/37.8. Sparkler 39.5.

Class 5 (B) - 1,200M

Ashqar 37. Ghost Spirit canter/37.7. D'Great Elegance barrier practice/36.1.

Rainbow Centre 38.5.

Class 5 (A) - 1,700M

Orion canter/39.3.

Class 5 (A) - 1,700M

JJ Star 40. Elite Kingdom canter/39.

Open Novice ­- 1,200M

Puravi back straight. Running Flame barrier test/36. Princess Adel barrier test/36. Mewtwo 38.2.