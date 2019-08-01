Kuala Lumpur trackwork
TUESDAY'S GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200M
Supreme Star * gallop. Char Siew 39.3.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200M
Zhuhai * pace work. Junior 39.9. Ready To Roll canter/pace work. Arecibo canter/pace work. Toobigtofail 38.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400M
Place Your Bet pace work. Sacred Galaxy gallop. Easter Mate 40. Volante General * pace work. Casing Royal canter/pace work.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,400M
Ground Control 38.7. Big Lightning 37.2. Sorbeta canter/pace work. First Passthepost * 40. Slow work: Selangor Star *.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M
Princess Adel canter/39.8. D'Great Empress gallop. Talisman trot/38.5. Satellite Golden pace work. Sabik 39.8. Golden Dragon canter/pace work. Good People canter/41.2. Lining Together 43.5.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M
Believe It Or Not 36.7. Zolved pace work. Elite Gustavo pace work. Good Lucky canter/pace work.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M
Greenstone 38.5. D'Great Wall canter/pace work. Victory Cat 37. Elf's Dream canter/pace work. Satellite Genius 42.8.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M
Catch Me Great canter/pace work. Soon Seeker canter/gallop. Gordon G canter/pace work. Air Power canter/gallop. Beijing Star 42.2.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600M
Excalibur 38.2. Blue Eyed Boy 39.4. Jeffrey 44.2. Sayang Me canter/42. Slow work: Gold Kids *. Mr Miura *.
TUESDAY'S GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY
CLASS - 1,200M
Badcoe * pace work. Dazzling Speed 37. The Dodger * 37.4. Sacred Surfer gallop. El Tordillo canter/pace work. The Jeuneyman canter/39. Introit 41. Slow work: Arc Cara *.
CLASS 3 - 1,600M
Shoqeet 37.8. Mozart Eclipse 39. Maybe 41.2. D'Great Light gallop.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,200M
Wow pace work. Confeat * 37. Mr Mosa canter/pace work. Slow work: Larson *.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,400M
Mogan's Pride canter/42.2. Confide * 37.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M
Spin Fire pace work. War Lord 39.3. Born A Fighter * 40.3. Brilliant Star canter/41.9.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M
I Am Midas * 38.3. D'Great Star canter/pace work. Streets Of Fire canter/pace work. Mr O'Reilly 38. Street Of London * 39.4. Race For Fame * 40.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400M
Super Eight canter/pace work. Big Paris 37.6. Anak Warrior 44.5. Eastern Towkay canter/pace work. Balkan Challenger canter/pace work. Fly High * 37.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600M
M Seven pace work. Encosta Zone 44. Gold Mosa 41. Bullish Luck gallop. Ramzes 40.2.
STAYER STAKES C - 1,800M
Sacred Empire gallop. La Familia * canter/38.9. Mr Paulandre pace work. Sparkle Lot canter/pace work. Drought pace work. Lincoln City canter/42.
MAX TWO STAKES - 1,200M
Ashqar 38.8. Slow work: Callixtus *.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,400M
Calvados 37.4. Beautiful One 38. Oscar Eclipse 37. D'Great Win 38.3. Moonshine Mistress 42.
