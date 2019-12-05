Kuala Lumpur trackwork
GALLOPS BY SATURDAY'S RUNNERS
RACE 1: Powerful As Wind * 41.
RACE 2: Berlineta * trot/40.
RACE 6: Supreme Star * 43.8.
RACE 8: Rock Eagle canter/40.
GALLOPS BY SUNDAY'S RUNNERS
RACE 1: Commodore Lincoln * canter/40.7. Perfect Girl pace work.
RACE 2: Shadow Speed * canter/38. Firstpassthepost * 40. First Success canter/38.
RACE 4: Sahaba * canter/39.
RACE 5: Tom Yam trot/41.
RACE 7: Gyarados * 40.5.
RACE 9: Aud Dollar * 42.3.
RACE 10: Twentysixtwelve pace work.
RACE 11: Satellite Genius * gallop.
