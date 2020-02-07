Kuala Lumpur trackwork

THURDAY'S WORKOUTS BY SATURDAY'S RUNNERS

RACE 1: Slow work: Air Power * Eagle Soar * Believe It Or Not *

RACE 2: Red Sapphire canter/pace work.

RACE 3: Catapult * canter/pace work.

RACE 4: Slow work: Rebel Fury * Wow *

RACE 9: First Light * canter/pace work.

Slow work: Gold Power *

WEDNESDAY'S GALLOPS BY SATURDAY'S RUNNERS

RACE 6: Ebraz * pace work.

RACE 10: Abebe * pace work.

TUESDAY'S GALLOPS BY SATURDAY'S RUNNERS

RACE 1: Air Power canter/39.

RACE 2: Victory Cat 39.2. Born A Fighter barrier/36.2. Red Sapphire canter/37.5.

RACE 3: Lim's Sphere 39.2. Just Duit 39.7. Catapult canter/39. Burgundy Heights 38.8.

RACE 4: Ashqar 36.4. Grasswood Star canter/pace work. Mon Energy canter/43.4. Tom Yam barrier/36.2.

RACE 5: Metagross canter/41.2. Satellite Prince canter/44.2.Flash One 41.6.

RACE 6: Aljawhra 38.7. Ready To Force canter/39. Unsurpassed * canter/39.7. Allied Power 41. Fusion Power 40.7. Hakuna Matata 36.2.

RACE 7: Stick Seeker38.2. Platinum Life * 37. White Chin canter/44.7.

RACE 8: Global Army canter/37.2. Tarzan 42. Overlord 37.9. Machung Star 37.

RACE 9: Gold Power 40.7. Smiddy Byrne 42. Satellite Genius 39.

RACE 10: Mr Connery canter/38.5. Powerful As Wind 37.2. German Speed canter/41.9.