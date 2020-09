Kuala Lumpur trackwork

Former four-time Kranji winner Dutrow, who ran second in his Kuala Lumpur debut on Aug 2, is set to go one better after a good hit-out on Tuesday morning.

GALLOPS BY SATURDAY’S ENTRIES

COMBINED CLASS 2 & 3 – 1,100M

Yesterday: Desire Sky canter/pace work. Nova Falcon 37.7. Premium Rush * 40.8. Tuesday: Best Tothelign canter/gallop. Metier Star * canter/38. Splendor canter/40.8. D’Great Boss canter/35.8. Sattar * canter/35.3. Dutrow * canter/37.6. Trinity Grace canter/42.8. Why Not * canter/39. Cerdan canter/37.2. Hakuna Matata canter/39.

CLASS 3 – 1,100M

Yesterday: Sorbeta canter/pace work. Tuesday: Dazzling Speed canter/pace work. Lim’s Pershing * canter/36.8. Ten Emperor canter/38.9. Time To Invest * canter/38.8. Trinity Pioneer canter/pace work.

CLASS 3 – 1,300M

Yesterday: Semantan Prince canter/40.2. Tuesday: Selangor Star * canter/39. First Precinct * canter/37.4. God Helps Me canter/38.2. Moment Of Justice canter/pace work. Lisboa Star canter/39. Race For Fame canter/36.5. Fusion Power canter/38.3. Magic Seventy Two * canter/37.7. Turf Princess * canter/pace work.

CLASS 4 (A) – 1,200M

Yesterday: Mr Mosa canter/pace work. Tuesday: Bach’s Air canter/35.2. Forsa Eclipse canter/gallop. Fighting Warrior * canter/35.8. Trinity General canter/36.6. Xena canter/pace work. Time To Harvest canter/37. What A Boss * canter/37.9. Condado * canter/40.4.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,200M

Yesterday: Teh Tarik pace work.

Tuesday: Golden Slam canter/41.1. Thank You Boss * canter/38.9. D'Great Rich canter/36.2. Watch The Throne canter/gallop. Trust And Honour canter/41.5. Goodfellas * canter/pace work. Martin VJ canter/38.5. Mise En Garde * canter/37.5.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200M

Yesterday: Happy Box Six canter/pace work. Za'Eem canter/pace work.

D'Great Win canter/pace wrok.

Asia canter/pace work.

Tuesday: Redoubt 42.3. Speedy Demon pace work. Suntzu * canter/39.3.

Spirit Of Safar canter/40.2. Super Line canter/37. Ghost Affair canter/39.

Ready To Roll canter/43.4.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,600M

Yesterday: High Tensile * 38.4.

Vain Tycoon 38.8.

Tuesday: Baadshah * canter/37.4.

Heng Kingdom canter/gallop. Metagross canter/37.9. O'What A Feeling canter/37. One Force canter/41. D'Great Swift canter/41.5. Fardus canter/37.7

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M

Yesterday: Trinity Tarzan 39.3.

Alan canter/pace work.

Tuesday: Trinity Tarzan gallop.

D'Great Song canter/37.6. D'Great Ace 44.3. Bukit Subang canter/37.6.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M

Yesterday: Winterfell canter/pace work. Ready To Star canter/pace work.

Golden Dragon canter/pace work.

Zolved canter/pace work.

Tuesday: Dayflirt canter/pace work.

Red Rackham pace work.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M

Yesterday: Trinity Royal gallop.

Mewtwo 42.

Tuesday: Khudawand canter/39.

Introit * canter/38.8. Calm And Tranquil canter/38.4. Gold Power * canter/37.1. Tail Spin canter/pace work. Ami Eleven canter/40.8.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600M

Yesterday: Jarl canter/pace work.

Mr Connery canter/pace work.

Tuesday: Mr Connery canter/37.2.

Happy Ghost canter/39.

Commodore Lincoln * canter/39.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,100M

Yesterday: Lone Pacer barrier test.

Tuesday: Maymun canter/gallop.

Run The Day canter/37.5. Symbol Of Courage canter/pace work.

Fantastic Eclipse * canter/gallop.

Yes Bossy * canter/37.1. Nasseb canter/36.7. D'Great Love canter/gallop. Lady Boss canter/pace work.

Trinity Fantasia canter/pace work.

GALLOPS BY SUNDAY'S ENTRIES

SUPREME A - 1,100M

Yesterday: Hatta 40.6.

Tuesday: Tannhauser * canter/35. Distinctive Darci canter/36.9. Super Winner gallop. Hatta gallop.

Mr Crowe * canter/39. D'Great Conqueror canter/40.8. War Dragon * canter/35. White Chin * canter/35. Buenos Aires canter/36.8.

SUPREME A - 1,700M

Yesterday: Rising Glory * 35.4.

Tuesday: Mr Hopkins * canter/39. Stick Seeker canter/37.5. Hussonator canter/37.9. Billion Sense canter/38.9.

El Tordillo canter/38.7.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,200M

Yesterday: Big Lightning 39.

Tuesday: First Dance canter/37.4. Running Flame gallop. Ashhab 36.5. Bakuteh canter/pace work. Good Job canter/37.7. Crazy Dreams canter/pace work. Lincoln Moonlight canter/39. Trinity Spirit gallop. D'Great Journey canter/38.2. Mr Alfonso canter/37.6.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200M

Yesterday: Trinity Glamour canter/39. Powerful Fighter canter/pace work.

Tuesday: Sakura Japan canter/gallop. Maestro Eclipse canter/40. D'Great Star canter/38.4. Looks Good * canter/36.4. Easter Mate canter/pace work. Just Duit canter/39.2. Trinity Honor canter/42.4. Zhuhai canter/38.3.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200M

Yesterday: Thai Baht * canter/40.

Tuesday: Pomp 38.8. Platoon canter/pace work. Wow * canter/37.9. Mr Wolff * canter/36.4. Brilliant Star canter/37.5.

Ideal Guide canter/pace work. D'Great Speed canter/40.4.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,600M

Yesterday: D'Great Magic pace work.

Tuesday: Maybe canter/35. Tarzan * canter/36.4. O'Reilly Bay canter/40.8. First Passthepost canter/pace work. D'Great Magic * canter/38. First Light canter/gallop.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M

Yesterday: Washington * canter/37.

Tuesday: Mighty Phoenix pace work. Trinity Flying canter/42. Winning Tango canter/39.2. Talisman canter/38.2.

D'Great Luck canter/41.9.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M

Yesterday: Nova Phoenix 38.5.

Winning War 36.6.

Tuesday: Ready To Sevenluck canter/43.4. Toobigtofail * canter/38.3. D'Great Achiever canter/41.8. New Sensation canter/38.2. Come And Take All canter/pace work. Arecibo canter/38.4. Super Eight * canter/39.8.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400M

Tuesday: Fortune Spirit pace work.

Air Power canter/39.8. Smart Master canter/41.9. Magical Talent canter/40. Bullish Luck canter/pace work.

Fly High canter/39.9. Big Paris gallop.

Relic Warrior gallop.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600M

Yesterday: Yulong Honor pace work.

Tuesday: God Of War canter/40.2. Paragon Star canter/39.2. Smiddy Byrne canter/38.5. Ghost Bay canter/38.9.

Gold Mosa canter/pace work.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,400M

Yesterday: Kyo canter/44.5.

Tuesday: Isfahan canter/37.1. Global Army canter/38.7. Oscar Eclipse canter/pace work. Sena Sixtynine canter/39. Excalibur * canter/39. Trinity Elite canter/39.9. Kala Ghoda canter/37.2. Nassim canter/40.5.