Kuala Lumpur's Trackwork

TUESDAY'S TRACKWORK

WORKOUTS BY hORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

Combined Class 1 & 2 - 1,200M:

Showboy * 34.8. Best Tothelign canter/39.5. Splendor canter/galloped. Metier Star canter/41. White *unter 36.8.

Class 4 (A) - 1,400M: Confeat * 36.6. Wow canter/back in the straight. Swift Embrace canter/39.6.

Class 4 (A) - 1,400M: Aljawhra 36.7. Confide 36.4. Twentysixtwelve barrier test/36. Q Nine Million canter/39.8. Typhon barrier test/36. Black Mamba 43. Elite Gold canter/41.

Class 4 (B) - 1,400M: Sahaba * 36.2. Maidanz Beauty barrier practice/38.6. Lucky Master canter/back in the straight. Determinetostrike canter/back in the straight.

Class 4 (B) - 1,400M: Satellite Prince 39.5. Northern Knight 39.2. Tarzan 36.9. Ready To Rulecanter/back in the straight.

Class 4 (B) - 1,400M: Ready To Roll barrier practice/39.9. Tail Spin 38.5. *ero Champion 43.8.

Class 5 (A) - 1,200M: D'Great Era canter/back in the straight.

Major Green 38.2. Take A Bow canter/galloped. Ghost Bay canter/38.8.

Class 5 (A) - 1,200M

Mr Wolff 36.2. Ghost Affair canter/39.9. King Cobra 37.8. Dee Majulah barrier test/36. Mr O'Reilly 37. Raja Mahesa 42.8.

Class 5 (B) - 1,200M: Once A Thief 38.5.

Class 5 (B) - 1,200M: Supreme Supreme canter/41. Super Good canter/40.4.

WEDNESDAY'S TRACKWORK

Class 4 (A) - 1,400M: Pace work: Rainbow Fish * .

Class 4 (B) - 1,400M: Lucky Justice canter/43.3.

Class 4 (B) - 1,400: Nevertheless 36.8.

Class 4 (B) - 1,400M: Brilliant Star canter/42.9.

Cass 5 (A) - 1,200M: Gold Power canter/39.2.

Class 5 (A) - 1,200M: D'Great Luck * 37.1. Immortality 39.7.

Class 5 (B) - 1,200M : Lining Together 44.4.