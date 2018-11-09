Kurt's Approval looks ready to dominate

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(12) TUSCAN LIGHT was just behind (3) SEE YOU TYGER on her debut run and will come on heaps.

The latter subsequently confirmed the form but will battle to keep TUSCAN LIGHT out.

(4) OCEAN CITY should be at peak fitness and could get into the mix.

(9) GREAT PROSPERITY could improve to place.

Watch first-timer (8) GLACIER GIRL and reserve (16) WITHOUT LIMITS.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(2) ADAMO fared well in his 1st run after being gelded and should come on heaps.

(1) CINNABON races as a gelding now and could show true potential.

(5) ARMSTRONG was heavily supported on debut but went wrong. He has obvious ability and must be respected.

(12) PAUSED showed marked improvement in his 2nd start and jumps from pole position.

(3) DREAD THE DRAGON needed his last outing and could earn.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(9) D'ARRIVEE has been touched off in his last two and could get his just reward.

(3) MORNING CATCH performed well in his 1st local run and should confirm form with (1) SHOGUN who can never be ignored for money.

(10) DANZA ran below form last time but should do a lot better off a handy weight.

(2) PURPLE DIAMOND showed no improvement with blinkers but is a lot better than recent form.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(1) GUNS AND ROSES, (2) MRS O and (4) FLYING FABLE have ability but are all coming off rests. Watch the betting.

(5) VIVIR and (7) ELENI never got into it last time but have chances on their penultimate efforts.

(8) TWELVE OAKS has found form and should now enjoy the extra.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) GREEN TOP is only a one-time winner but has raced against the best of her age. She needed her last and should be hard to beat.

(5) STORM DESTINY has ability but comes off a rest and could be short a run.

(2) DAME KELLY appears moody but with stable companion (6) MISS PINKERTON as well as (7) CORDILLERA (won on debut) could make the frame.

RACE 6 (2,600M)

(1) MIGHTY AND MAGIC is running well and should again give a good account of himself.

(2) KAMAKURA is holding form and shouldn't be far off.

(3) DESERT SUNSET gives start but finishes strongly - one to consider.

(6) EARTH SKY is now maturing and has scope for improvement.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(5) KURT'S APPROVAL hurt his mouth last time and could resume winning ways in a moderate line-up.

(1) REVELATION (won fresh before) and (7) SO LONG SPRING shouldn't be far off.

(2) PSYCHIC has disappointed recently but could get back on track.

(10) STORM OUTGOING could bring about a change of luck for trainer Deshone Steyn.