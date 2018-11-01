La Bahia has winning form

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(7) DARING DAMSEL and (8) FLY THOUGHT performed well on debut and, depending on how much experienced gained, either could take honours.

(4) READYSETGLO comes off a short rest and could concentrate more with blinkers now on.

(6) ALGEBRA and (1) SEA LIKE GLASS could place. They must go into those novelty bets.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(14) LA BAHIA has the form to beat this field and should get out the maidens.

(7) ANJOM who was heavily backed on debut but never got into it, looks a threat.

(4) PRIX ECLIPS hasn't been far behind in all three starts and should again be thereabouts.

(1) CONNECT runs a good race now and again.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(4) SEA VENTURE and (11) ROSARIO should fight it out. They both should have no problem with the extra and look like a good quinella.

(14) WHAT A THRILL lacked support when not disgraced on debut and should come on heaps.

(1) GIMME A VAR needed her last outing and could get into the mix.

(5) FIRE SIDE has proven costly to follow but if everything goes right, he could be in it for a long time.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(9) INDY ICE appears a difficult ride and if settles should be involved in the finish.

(10) WINTER CRUSADE needs to find about two lengths but is improving with racing and will relish the trip.

(1) AERONAUTICAL comes off a short rest but is drawn wide.

(11) JAGESA JAGESA, (2) FESTIVE LINNGARI and (4) TONGUE TWISTER could take home money.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) PACHANGA has been runner-up in her last five starts, however, she could increase those stats as she takes on (11) NOBLE PRINCESS who has drawn a lot better and is only just maturing.

(8) MAGIC'S FIRST should be ready to give a good performance especially over this distance.

(3) STORMBORNE THUNDER has proven costly to follow but could make the quartet.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(1) LIKE A PANTHER has the class but is reported to be in need of the outing. Nevertheless, he cannot be discarded.

(2) VERDIER is no slouch and has honest form and could take advantage of the fact that Like A Panther might need a run.

(3) WHEEL OF TIME and (7) BIG PARADE claim 4kg and with (4) GIFT OF THE GAP as well as (9) FULL FROLIC could take home money.

RACE 7 (1,100M)

(6) IN THE DANCE won well on debut but was rested after.

(9) XPLOSIVE KISS never raised a gallop to win on debut but takes on stronger now.

(4) HEAVEN'S REWARD has won fresh before and is capable.

(7) RIVER RAFTING may need it.

(2) OURO needed her last run and is never far back.

(1) SAN FERMIN needed her last outing and could still be short of a run.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(11) TRIP TO IBIZA is holding form and should have no problem with the track.

(7) KISSMEINMYDREAMS hasn't been far back in her post maiden runs and could chalk up a 2nd win.

(3) ENSEMBLE is running well which brings (14) LUNAR DANCER into the picture on collateral form.

(4) TRICIA only won her maiden last time but with a 4kg claim could follow up. Others could pop up.