La Ferrari and Sea Sponge hard to beat

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(8) FRANCISCO impressed in his barrier trial.

(5) DONNAN should improve on good debut.

(7) FLYING GEORGE met a good sort after a rest last time out.

(4) BLACKBEARD showed good pace last time out.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(11) BOUNDLESS DEEP has two good seconds to his name and should relish extra trip.

(12) GENEROUS LADY was only a length off that one on debut and will improve.

(6) DOUBLE 'O' EIGHT won his trial easily.

(16) WILDLY IN LOVE also made an excellent debut.

(1) TUULIKKI has the form to be there.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(9) PRINCE CHARMING has placed despite missing the jump on both appearances. He is a big contender.

(1) INTERNET KID only tired very late over further distance last time out and is a serious threat.

(3) FINAL ASSEMBLY, (4) TARANAKI and (5) IF AND WHEN have all done enough to be considered.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(5) LA FERRARI has a decent 4kg claimer up and will take some beating.

(2) ROCK OF AFRICA is consistent and is due another win.

(1) HASHTAG STRAT has won over 1,160m but will find this very hard with 64kg.

(7) GRATUITY and (6) ON THAT BOULEVARD can earn some money.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) LILY THERESA hasn't liked Poly at her last two outings and can pop up back on the grass.

(3) KINSKY'S CRUSADE is fast and can threaten again.

(8) CLASS ACT and (11) ROSIE BUBBLES can upset.

(6) JE SUIS SILVER is consistent and is due another win.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(10) SEA SPONGE has good turf form and rates the one to beat.

(3) GREEN FAIRY may well thrive over this trip and is a serious runner.

(2) LAAT LAMMETJIE is in top form but unproven on turf.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(7) ROY'S STINGRAY is lightly raced and has the form to go very close.

(4) ASHFAHAN is another who makes a strong case for himself.

(3) STAR EVOLUTION is never far off.

(10) COLOUR YOUR DREAMS loves this trip.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(6) STAND BY ME is holding form and will go close in this class.

(14) REHOBOTH BEACH has only won this course and distance and can shock.

Juvenile (1) OVATION AWARD ran in a feature last start and faces moderates here.

(5) TWO STROKE and (12) SECRET SUCCESS can also be considered.