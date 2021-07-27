Lady Of Flame looks hot

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) FRANCA is a two-time winner meeting maidens. Despite giving them 5kg, her experience can secure her third victory.

(7) ONTHEVERGE had no support on debut but finished a strong fourth. Improved.

(5) HIGHEST HONOUR was not disgraced on debut and could get into the mix.

(4) GOLDEN ASPEN finished well behind Franca in an earlier meeting but has come on.

Watch newcomer (2) BONNAROO.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(3) ULTRA QUICK won well second-up and has plenty of scope for improvement.

(1) CAVALIER KING is back over a shorter trip and should be involved in the finish.

(2) KUUMA deserves his maiden win. Has improved.

(5) GREEN TAFFETY is still showing inexperience but is learning with racing.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(1) SUCCESSFUL RULER is knocking on the door.

The biggest threat could come from stablemate (2) STAY THE COURSE, who is having his peak run.

(7) TOP WESSELTON was difficult to handle last time but could feature if he behaves.

(3) BOSTON LIGHT could get into the quartet combination.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(1) LADY OF FLAME takes on a moderate lot and should have her consistency rewarded. Stablemate (3) STUNNING KITTEN comes off a rest and could get into the mix.

(2) SMELTING is earning all the while. Could improve her statistics.

(4) OCEANS PRIDE is rarely far back but just cannot crack it.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(8) NICE MOVE ran on strongly to finish second behind stablemate Prairie Falcon after a slow start on debut. Could get off the mark.

(9) SING GIRL SING improved over this trip last time and could get into the action.

Stable companion (7) MONASHADA will enjoy the extra distance.

(3) WILLOW LANE was runner-up in her last two starts.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(6) BOLETO has scope for improvement and could keep up the gallop over 1,600m.

(1) PARKER GETRIX holds stablemate (4) LIGHT WARRIOR on recent form. Both are capable of earning.

Look for improvement from (7) GANDALF THE BAY and (9) POMODORO HILLS.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(9) ON CUE was flattered behind rising star Sheela last time. If not troubled by a breathing problem, she could frank the form.

(6) MIDNIGHT GEM is improving and could get into the action.

There should be nothing between (4) SPACE RACE and (8) THE MAKWAKKERS. Either could feature.

(2) MONEY FIGHTER is back over a preferred trip.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(10) SENESCENCE was beaten by 3/4 lengths by (4) BLUE MOON CITY at this course in May but is 4kg better off. She could turn it around.

(6) MY KINGDOM could make use of the No. 1 draw but needs to keep galloping.

(14) DUTCHESSBURNEDETTE runs on late and could get into the mix.