Lady Sprintbok is no slouch

If you are looking for a hot one to send you smiling into the New Year, you might want to keep an eye on Lady Sprintbok.

The mare was at the trials yesterday morning and, although she had to play bridesmaid to Showbound, she showed us enough to suggest she could be a live chance on on Sunday.

More about that later.

For now, the trial and Lady Sprintbok was in a bit of a hurry when the gates opened.

With Chin Chee Seng in the saddle, she headed the pack for the first 200m, before allowing that other lady, apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow, to steer her mount, Showbound, to the front.

Ridden quiet, Lady Sprintbok had put space between herself and Showbound when they straightened for the run home.

She seemed in no hurry to take on the leader and was content to settle for second spot - 1½ lengths ahead of third-placed Ima, a newcomer from Steven Burridge's camp.

While credit and kudos must go to Showbound for a running the trip in 60.27sec - unchallenged - Lady Sprintbok did look like she had as much spring in her step.

Prepared by Daniel Meagher, she could be worth plenty of consideration in the Class 4 Division 1 sprint on Sunday.

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Alexander (J Powell)

2 Lim's Oceanic (T Rehaizat)

3 Lim's Moreready

4 Hearts Of Gold (M Kellady)

Margins and time: 2, 1, nk (1min 3.24sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Showbound (PH Seow)

2 Lady Sprintbok (CS Shin)

3 Ima (K A'Isisuhairi)

4 War Frontier (L Beuzelin)

5 Our Pinnacle (WW Cheah)

6 Stunning Cat (M Lerner)

7 Diamond Mine (Powell)

8 Sage (CC Wong)

Margins and time: 3¼, 1½, 1¼, ns, 1¼, 2¾, 2¼ (1:00.27)

TRIAL 3

1 Street Cry Success

2 Skywalk (M Nizar)

3 Lim's Mighty

4 Rocket Star (B Woodworth)

5 Silent Partner (K Hakim)

6 Bright Almighty ( Lerner)

7 Webster (Chin)

8 Sacred Judgement (Seow)

Margins and time: 2¼, 1¾, ½, ½, 2¾, 1½, 1½ (1:01.48)

TRIAL 4

1 Planter (M Zaki)

2 Per Incrown (R Maia)

3 Ironprince (Wong)

4 Allegro

5 Runminderbinderrun (Cheah)

6 Lim's Rhythm (Seow)

7 Valencia (Lerner)

Margins and time: Shd, 2¾, 1¼, ½, 1, 8¼ (1:00.94)