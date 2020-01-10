Last-race duo worth the wait

Spirit Of Big Bang (No. 4) is super consistent and is the one to follow in the last race at Kranji tonight.

Save the best for last. That's what I would do if I were you at Kranji tonightand on Sunday.

Both my top picks are in the last events - Spirit Of Big Bang and Field Marshal respectively.

The pair are super consistent and have been working with gusto for their assignments.

Spirit Of Big Bang has had five starts at Kranji for two wins and three seconds, while Field Marshal landed a hat-trick before finishing sixth in the Group 3 Saas Fee Stakes.

Only honest and genuine thoroughbreds can string up such impressive records so expect both horses to come up tops in their respective races.

Both Spirit Of Big Bang's victories were over 1,600m, the same as tonight's in the Class 4 race.

His latest, on Nov 22, was also in Class 4. This means he is running in the same class, which is certainly a big advantage.

Looking at the field, the previous opposition was stronger, so the 2.5kg penalty should not pose any problem.

I have seen Spirit Of Big Bang work during the racing break and he was impressive. Trainer Michael Clements put his charge through a barrier trial last week and the horse ran very well to finish second.

Restrained, who beat him in the trial, is in the same race as the top weight.

His connections have made a wise move by engaging New Year Cup-winning apprentice jockey T Krisna for his 3kg claim, but Restrained has yet to prove himself at Kranji.

From two starts, he was fourth and fifth.

The Ricardo Le Grange-trained Field Marshal signalled his intentions with a beautiful trial win last week. With good form, he looks hard to beat coming in from a Group race to just Class 4 on Sunday.