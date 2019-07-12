Last-start runner-up looks set to March To Glory

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(1) READYSETGLO made marked improvement in her last run but needs to confirm.

(10) GALLIC PRINCESS never travelled well last time out and has plenty of scope for improvement.

(2) EXULTANT could be hampered by a wide draw but has a shout.

(3) MIDNIGHT TOP, (12) MELLOW MUSIC, (8) COTOPAXI and (13) QUEEN OF SOUL could get into the money.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

(5) VETRI VEL is a strong front-runner and, from a good draw, could be hard to catch.

Stable companion (3) BYRON BAY was hampered last time out and never recovered. Expect a better run.

(1) MAROON BELLS was a touch unlucky last time out and could win fresh.

(4) DRY YOUR EYES is holding form.

(2) GOLD GRIFFIN showed improvement last start but needs to confirm.

(14) ROYAL SIEGE should relish the extra distance.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(4) HARTLEYFIVE never recovered from a slow start last time out but could make amends. The jockey appears to have opted to climb aboard him in preference to (5) SEATTLE TANGO, who is in good nick.

On her win in November, (6) KENTUCKY BLUE comes into the picture.

(8) STARLIGHTTEMPTRESS beat (3) MOSS GAS by over a length but is 2.5kg worse off. It could get close.

(7) CELESTINA improved on the Poly track.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(6) BRIGTNUMBERTEN enjoys this track but needs to keep going over the 1,200m.

(8) CAPTAIN'S ALPHA has recorded back-to-back wins sporting blinkers and will be catching late.

(1) LONE SURVIVOR has ability but gives (11) DREAD THE DRAGON (blinkers back on) 12.5kg.

(4) BIG VOICE JACK is running well and could get into the picture.

(3) PURPLE DIAMOND has a chance.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(5) MARCH TO GLORY finished runner-up in his last two starts and could chalk up his second win.

Stablemate (1) SEVENTH OF JUNE needed his last run and should do better.

(3) CHEVRON improved over this distance but (6) EL SERENO wasn't far behind him.

(7) THERAVADA was a handful on the way to the start last time out but, if behaves, could feature.

(9) HIDDEN AGENDA and (8) THE MAKWAKKERS could earn.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(1) EXTRAVERT has been threatening and should be involved in the finish.

(11) POMANDER showed good improvement in only her second start and could make up the 1.75 lengths on Extravert.

(2) VIJETA has a chance if the horse doesn't give away too much start at the jump.

(7) AWAIT THE SUNSET disappointed recently but could do better.

(5) BLOW YOUR COOL could turn it around with hard-knocker (4) FAVOURITE MODEL.