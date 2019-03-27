Last-start winner Grecian Laurel can double up

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(4) NAOSHIMA is a filly that showed some potential in her barrier trial. She can only improve.

(2) CLEAR HORIZONS was a good second last time out. She can go one better if taking to the Poly.

(7) WISHFUL GIRL LINN and stablemate (6) SIMPLY RUSSIAN have the experience on the Poly and could be forward enough to win it.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(4) MY MAJESTIC GLORY is progressing nicely. He has a much better draw than in his last race.

(6) CAPTAIN VON TRAPP surprisingly tries this trip first time. It should prove ideal.

(8) KINGSMEAD finished runner-up on the Poly the last three times he raced on the surface.

(5) WINTER BLUES can upset.

RACE 3 (1,900M)

(1) MOSCHINO is holding decent enough form to open his account. And has found what looks like the right race to show his stuff.

(2) MASTER OF THE SEA finished behind Moschino last time. He can improve on that but has drawn wide.

(4) JUMPING CASTLE is improving steadily and has drawn well again.

(6) CASSIUS COLT should be right there on form.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(1) JAMAICA BAY has things in her favour. She can get it right with a bit of luck.

(2) CALL ME TONIGHT is another should have won by now. She should get the trip and will have every chance.

(5) BELLE OF PARIS'S last few runs is best ignored. She has produced some decent efforts and a 4kg claim may assist her today.

(4) ORIENT EXPRESS keeps earning and can place.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(9) GRECIAN LAUREL did enjoy this trip and got the job done. She may be better than that tight margin victory and could be well handicapped still.

(8) PHILAE has run good races without winning. She has the best of the draw.

(4) FOREHAND won well enough to suggest she can follow up.

(3) SWEET MARY LOU has class and can surprise.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) LEGEND will enjoy a drop in class. He is holding form on the Poly and can notch up his fifth win. He has the best of the draw.

(3) SAMSONITE needed his last two and can continue on winning ways for his talented rider.

(6) MOKOKO has been maturing and doing well enough to suggest he can follow up on his maiden win. Should get the trip.

(4) VIENTO and (7) VIKING RED can improve.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(8) ATREVETE brings fair Highveld form into the race. If taking to the Poly should have every chance especially from pole position.

(1) SPANISH OASIS has raced on the Fairview Poly where she ran well. Her Cape form should stand her in good stead.

(10 ) LIQUID IRISH confirmed her barrier trial second, finishing runner-up behind a more experienced sort.