Last-start winner has Sweet Future

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) BELLA BLACK appears a difficult ride. But, if she behaves, she could win.

(18) ROSE WILLOW found no support when not disgraced on debut. She will improve.

(4) QUEEN ANNE'S LACE is improving but stablemate (2) SABRINA FAIRCHILD appears the stable-elect.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(6) IN ABUNDANCE has not been far off. He has the same trainer as (20) VARATTI and a line could be drawn.

(1) SUCCESSFUL SECRET, (3) BLACK FRIDAY and (4) JET CAT should finish close.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(6) SWEET FUTURE won without raising a sweat after a lengthy break. Looks to have a bright future.

(4) HERSTEL, who is lightly raced, needed her last outing. Could turn it around.

(10) PERSICA 1.5kg worse for 1.4 lengths from Herstel.

(7) GLOWTORIA is rarely far from them.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(9) MONEY FIGHTER needed his last run. Will come on heaps.

(7) NAMAQUALAND is racing as a gelding after a lengthy lay-off. Has ability and could run well fresh.

(2) THE CONTRACTOR raced in features. If ready after a rest, he could win it.

(5) WRITTEN IN STONE should run another honest race.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(2) GIMMETHEGOAHEAD is racing as a gelding after a rest. If he is near peak fitness, he could score.

(7) FLORIDA KEYS comes off a rest and should enjoy the extra distance.

(3) AFTER HOURS should not be far off them.

(1) PURPLE PANTHER comes off a deserved maiden win. Could go on.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(6) ANNA CAPRI was not disgraced in the recent Gardenia Stakes. Should make a bold bid.

(7) GREENS should go close with 3kg for a 3.5-length difference.

(8) SWEET SENSATION and (2) CAPTAIN MORISCO have winning claims.

RACE 7 (1,475M)

(13) OSCAR WILDE has matured. If ridden patiently, he will finish strongly.

He gets 6kg from serious danger (3) ROUGE ALLURE, a seven-year-old mare, who is running well. Could get into the action.

(4) WHORLY WHORLY is on a hat-trick bid, but Piere Strydom appears to have opted for (9) WHAT YOU ARE.

(11) SPANISH BOY could win if ridden cold.