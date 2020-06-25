Le Grange on fire with five trial winners

Trainer Ricardo Le Grange's horses were in awesome form at the trials on Tuesday afternoon, since the jump-outs resumed after the Covid-19 control measures were eased last Friday.

Making light work of a track which took a pounding of rain in the early morning, the South African's horses won five of the 10 trials contested.

He began his assault with Pennywise taking the third hit-out and followed by Churchill, who made light work of his rivals in the fourth trial.

Champion jockey Vlad Duric was the man in the saddle and the Australian hoop was on the mark again in Trial 5, steering Rocket Star to an easy win.

Trainer Desmond Koh stopped the Le Grange streak by taking the sixth with Moongate Star, who came with a barnstorming run to pip the Le Grange-trained Water Rocket by a nostril.

But Le Grange was back to his winning ways, taking the seventh and eighth trials with Restrained and California respectively. Both were ridden by South African Ryan Munger.

So, the question: Which of Le Grange's trialists was the most impressive?

My vote goes to Churchill.

Jumping from Gate 8 in that nine-horse trial, Duric was in no hurry and they were third from last when making that turn.

The Big Easy, who opened a commanding lead into the straight, was soon found wanting. Churchill beat him easily.

A hundred metres from home and the big fella had it sewn up.

With Duric sitting quietly in the saddle, Churchill romped home by almost three lengths from Muraahib.

He was one of only two winners to clock below one minute for the 1,000m trials. The other was Rocket Star.

The two horses bear watching when racing resumes from July 11.