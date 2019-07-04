Le Grange pair ready to rumble

The Le Grange-trained Rocket Star, with South African jockey Callan Murray astride, winning his last start on June 9.

Come Sunday, the exuberance of youth will be on show when Kranji's youngsters line up to do battle in the Magic Millions 2YOs In Training Sales Stakes.

While it is always awesome to see these young ones in action, this one that's coming up promises to be a race for the ages.

In the line-up we have three runners who already know that the most important spot on a racetrack is the finish line and that the object of the sport is to get there first.

Rocket Star, Admiral Winston and Golden Dash have all notched up wins at Kranji and all three look in great order for the 1,200m sprint.

It was as recent as Tuesday morning that we saw Admiral Winston put in a sparkling gallop on the training track.

Then, yesterday morning, Rocket Star and Golden Dash provided the excitement, running down the clock at 37.1sec for the 600m.

Stable buddies from Ricardo Le Grange's yard, they were locked together at the finish.

Callan Murray was on Rocket Star while JP van der Merwe did the steering on Golden Dash.

A son of Star Witness, Rocket Star made known his intentions of an early win when he did a sparkling trial on April 25, winning it in a time of 1min 00.68sec.

Sent to the races a fortnight later, he didn't have the best of passages, was checked, raced wide but still managed to take second spot behind Big Hearted.

He was back at the races on June 9 and the Kranji faithful, always quick to spot something good, sent him off as the top pick.

He didn't disappoint. Holding a spot just off the leading quartet, Murray made a move at the 250m mark. Admiral Winston - the second favourite that day - also fashioned a run. But after a bit of eyeballing, Rocket Star went to the front and drew clear. That was over the 1,100m on the Polytrack.

One who knows and enjoys the turf is Golden Dash. Indeed, there was nothing not to like about his win on June 7.

Coming off a third-placed finish behind No Regrets on debut, he was ready to rumble.

Of course, and again, racegoers knew they were onto a good thing. So they backed him down to $12.

He gave them plenty to cheer when he came from midfield in the straight to chase down and beat Gamely in the shades of the winning post.

Now that we know what all three can do, will one of them - with a win each - add one more to the tally by lifting the Magic Millions? Or will one of the first-timers take over breath away?

Well, you have to be on course on Sunday to find out.