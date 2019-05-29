Le Terroir to double up in Race 4

RACE 1 (1,200M)

1 STAR LUCK was caught wide last start and from there he faded to finish near last. It'll pay to forgive him as his earlier win was excellent and, although h e makes his turf debut, a recent trial on the grass at Happy Valley was impressive.

3 WONDERFUL JOURNEY hasn't won since 2016, but he appears to have returned to a competitive mark and he should be in the finish.

9 BULLISH BROTHER is doing everything right. He's the likely leader of the race under Aldo Domeyer and the pair could take running down.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

3 VERY SWEET ORANGE is winless across 14 starts. However, his forward style of racing at Happy Valley has seen him go close a number of times. He'll make his own luck out in front under the hands of the in-form Joao Moreira, who landed a four-timer on Sunday.

10 CARRY TO WIN has finished runner-up six times from 24 appearances, including at his last two starts. His form is consistent and it's only a matter of time before he breaks through.

4 SHOW MISSION has mixed form, but he is a Class 5 winner already this season and another wouldn't surprise.

6 STARLOT was a last-start winner in this grade. He'll need to carry 5lb more this time but he can't be overlooked.

RACE 3 (2,200M)

10 THE JOY OF GIVING has crafted an imposing record (4: 1-2-0) across his career over 2,200m, including a win earlier this season with Joao Moreira in the saddle who reunites with him. He was run off his feet last start over 1,650m, but he did get going late and he should prove tough to beat stepping back up to his preferred distance.

7 HOLY UNICORN is a four-time winner this season. He'll make his own luck out in front, however he is untried at the trip.

3 CLEMENT LEGEND is another four-time winner this season, three of which came over this distance. No question he'll stay and the month break between runs will ensure he's fresh.

6 CROWN AVENUE has given every indication that he is ready for the step up to 2,200m. He remains a big watch with Zac Purton booked to ride.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

4 LE TERROIR was an impressive last-start winner. He remains in Class 4 off that performance, which suits, and from the draw he maps to get all the favours in the run.

1 GOLDEN GLORY is winless this season but he has notched up a string of runner-up efforts to suggest a win is close. He'll need to overcome the wide gate (12), but he should be in the finish.

5 SHAMPORT has been largely disappointing since arriving in Hong Kong. He placed over this course and distance three starts ago and, with a similar run to that, he is expected to be in the finish.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

9 BUNDLE OF ENERGY is winless, however he has placed twice over this course and distance, both which in his last four starts where he's been beaten by only half a length. He's nearing a breakthrough win and his last-start failure on dirt deserves forgiveness as he returns to a suited trip.

3 PERFECT TO PLAY is a course-and-distance winner already this season. His recent form over this course and distance has been excellent and the inside draw will ensure he finds himself in the right spot under Zac Purton.

6 SMART ROCKET is a two-time winner at Sha Tin. His recent form has been consistent; however, his only two runs at Happy Valley have been less than impressive.

7 MISTER MONTE backs up from last Wednesday. He can't be dismissed on the quick turnaround.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

5 MAGIC LEGEND is nearing a win. He's placed in his last two over this course and distance and, if the pace is as fast as predicted, he'll be finishing over them top of them.

8 FRUSTRATED should push forward from the gate 4. Victor Wong's claim will help a lot and he's a leading player if he pours the pressure on early.

11 MR RIGHT is one of many who rolls forward to contest the lead. He'll find the rail under Dylan Mo and make this a true contest of speed.

4 HONG KONG BET got off the mark last start. He was a Listed Stakes winner in Australia and he's capable of progressing off that win.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

5 XIANG BAI QI closed strongly for second last start over this course and distance. He'll find himself in the right spot under Matthew Chadwick and, at the price, he's worth a shot.

10 TRUE GRIT is unbeaten in 2019. He's returned a new horse since basing himself at Conghua and he's capable of notching up his third consecutive win, as long as he handles the step up to Class 3.

12 UNIVERSAL GO GO makes the class rise to carry just 116lb. He'll roll forward and give himself every chance on the speed.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

6 FIRST RESPONDER nearly broke through two starts ago before finishing fifth at Sha Tin his latest. He's taken a liking to the city track and the booking of Zac Purton suggests he is nearing a win.

4 COBY OPPA made all the running to score on the dirt last start and his earlier form on the turf has been excellent. He gets Karis Teetan in the saddle and he'll look the winner for a long way.

2 WALDORF seeks the hat-trick of wins. He's in career-best form and he's no stranger to carrying weight to victory.

