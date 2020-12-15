Leading Lad set to score

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(7) LAGERTHA has been threatening. Back over a shorter trip with blinkers, the filly could get off the mark.

(2) JUST AS RICH has improved after a break. Should not be far away.

(1) GODSWOOD appears a difficult ride but has ability.

(3) FREEZING FAST will be running on.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(3) QUATTRO PASSI was not disgraced last time. Could resume winning ways.

(4) EAGLE ALLEY showed determination to get up close on debut. Can only improve.

(1) MASTER SUPREME has ability but is giving 6.5kg to (3) QUATTRO PASSI and 8kg to (4) EAGLE ALLEY which could prove too much.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(11) SALUTE DE WINTER and (5) ALMALFI COAST are first-timers who could dominate. Watch the betting.

(2) SANUK races before this. Could get into the money if she takes her place.

(1) TIMEFORTHAT showed marked improvement last time.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(2) AFRAAD, (7) FRENCH LEAVE, (8) RABIA THE REBEL, (10) PODCAST, (11) SHABBA RANKS and (15) PLUM FIELD are some for the short list in this open race.

RACE 5 (1,700M)

(2) LOTUS and (5) JOANNA ESS were runners-up in their respective last two runs and could fight it out.

(1) MODE is improving. Could have a say in the finish.

(4) ROSSO MEADOW did better last time. Has come to hand.

(7) ON BROADWAY, (3) FLOWER SEASON and (13) APPLE ORCHID could get into the money.

RACE 6 (1,700M)

(1) LEADING LAD was narrowly beaten in his last two starts. Could be third-time lucky.

(11) ATTENTIVE showed that the long break has benefited him. Should finish strongly.

(3) FAST DRAW never got into it last time. Should do better.

(4) GRACE FROM ABOVE has not been far back in his last two starts. Could get into the reckoning.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(3) LADY DEFIANCE won impressively on debut, then disappointed in her next run. She was put out for a year and anywhere close to ready could account for this field.

(2) NUMBERNINETYNINE and (5) BIRDWATCHER are coming off maiden wins but the field is not overly strong. Should perform well.

(4) FOLLOW MY PATH, if sound, could get into the shake-up.