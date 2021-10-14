Leatherhead in fine trim

Leatherhead (No. 7) flashing home third to Field Marshal and Lim's Spin (second on inside) in Trial 2 at Kranji on Tuesday morning.

What do you make of a horse like Leatherhead? His parents weren't superstars and, although he once ran second at Sandown, his credentials weren't flashy when he arrived here.

But his connections will readily leap to his defence and they won't be wrong to say he's a good horse to have in the yard.

He gives his all in his races and, like we've seen of him at his recent trials, he doesn't hold back.

We saw that on Tuesday morning, when Leatherhead hummed along to take third in that hit-out won by stablemate Field Marshal.

Fourth on settling, he was third into the straight. In the saddle, apprentice jockey Krisna Thangamani must have known he had an honest horse beneath him.

So, he didn't hurry him along. Nor did he push any panic buttons. Instead, he allowed Leatherhead to bowl along under his own steam.

When the finish loomed, he took third - half a length and a nose behind Field Marshal and Lim's Spin.

It may not seem like much but it did confirm one thing.

Leatherhead is holding his last-start form. Although having to face Class 3 opponents on Saturday, he must be rated as a contender.

Back to that last start, which was over the mile on Sept 4, Leatherhead stayed fourth until the 250m mark.

Asked to pick up by jockey Marc Lerner, he gobbled up the deficit and cruised to the front close home to beat Axel by half a length.

It's a different kettle of fish on Saturday. The opposition is classier and the 1,200m might be a tad too sharp.

But, hey, strange things have happened in races like this. If you're looking for a big return for your investment, a punt on this handsome chestnut might be the way to go.

What about that trial winner Field Marshal?

Well, he was all speed - leading from go to whoa under A'Isisuhairi Kasim. From Ricardo Le Grange's yard, he was having a 1,000m barrier test which he passed.

Field Marshal has not raced since finishing down the course early last month. That day, he returned showing signs of respiratory distress.

He has definitely shaken off whatever was ailing him and Le Grange could have him on the fast track back to winning races.

The same could be said of Tigarous.

Trainer John O'Hara has been patient with this four-year-old, whose last start was in July.

An Irish-bred, Tigarous won that race in July - and he won it well. He charged home when all seemed lost to nose out Street Party and Circuit Star in a Polytrack 1,600m event.

It was his second win in 12 starts. His last three "sprints" have all been at the trials. He finished second in two of them, before winning that last one under a nice ride by jockey Saifudin Ismail.

The trials would have trimmed off the "fat" and Tigarous should be ready for a big run next time out.