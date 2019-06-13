Legend Rocks looks good to go

Wind Trail who will see action in Race 7 was on a slow burner when running the 600m in 44.2sec.

He was in over his head when he lined up with Kranji's top three-year-olds in the Singapore Guineas on May 25 - and we weren't surprised when he finished down the course after mixing it up with them early in the sprint.

On the day, Legend Rocks wasn't expected to produce any fireworks. And he didn't. Then again, so what if he beat just two home?

The thing we know is, he would have benefited tremendously from the experience.

Come Saturday, he'll be racing in Class 4 in Race 5 and, if his form hasn't taken a nosedive, that's about where we should see him do his best.

On a quiet morning as far as gallops were concerned yesterday, Legend Rocks went about his work like a good horse.

Partnered by Benny Woodworth, he didn't break any sprint records. But that was his intention.

Trainer ZL Mok probably just wanted him to stretch his legs in what was to be a "feel good" gallop. So it was, Legend Rocks wasn't put through the grinder. Woodworth had him on a good hold when clocking 40.8sec for the 600m.

Still a precocious youngster, he has already done better than most three-year-olds, having registered a win from just six starts.

That victory came in his fourth outing and while it was in a Class 5 event, on closer scrutiny it was a good win.

Off the pace and out of it in the early part of the sharp 1,000m sprint, he came home like a bullet train.

He had his rivals covered 300m out and, when Michael Rodd said "go", Legend Rocks didn't need a second invitation. He simply gobbled up his rivals before clearing away to win by three lengths.

On this Saturday of racing, Legend Rocks may not be the "best bet" of the day but, if you're a fan of Woodworth, he certainly deserves a second look.

The same goes for the Hideyuki Takaoka-trained Wind Trail, who will see action in Race 7. He was on a slow burner when running the 600m in 44.2sec.

But we all know what he can do and it wouldn't surprise anyone to see him power home like a freight train in Saturday's 1,800m event.

Wind Trail was gunning for a hat-trick at his last start when beaten into sixth spot.

But there were excuses - like having to race wide throughout - and he still managed to finish less than two lengths behind Centenary Diamond.

That was over the mile. He should be better over the longer trip.

YESTERDAY'S GALLOPS

RACE 5

Legend Rocks (B Woodworth) 40.8. Angel Halo (M Lerner) 42.5. Lucky Tiger (N Zyrul) pace work.

RACE 7

Wind Trail 44.2. Matsuribayashi (M Zaki) 42.5. Sun Pitssburgh (Lerner) 45.