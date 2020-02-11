Lerner, Kellady and Woodworth suspended

Jockey Marc Lerner pleaded guilty to two careless riding charges on Centurion in Race 4 last Friday night.

Jockey Marc Lerner has been suspended six Singapore race days for two careless riding charges on Centurion in Race 4 at Kranji last Friday night.

Jockeys Matthew Kellady and Benny Woodworth have also been suspended for four and three Singapore race days respectively for careless riding.

Lerner received three race days for permitting Centurion to shift outwards near the 150m mark, when not fully clear of Athletica, resulting in that horse having to be checked.

His suspension for that offence will start only on Feb 17 and end on Feb 29, as he has been engaged to ride at Kranji on Friday and Saturday.

Lerner received another three race days in that, near 100m mark, he directed his mount inwards across the heels of Field Marshal into a position where there was insufficient racing room for him to improve between Field Marshal and Trafalgar, who was checked severely and almost fell.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards acknowledged that Mr Alejandro shifted out under pressure, contributing to the interference.

Lerner's suspension for the second offence is from March 1 to 13.

Kellady's suspension, from yesterday unti l Feb 28, was over his careless riding on Gentlemen Agreement in Race 5 last Friday night.

He had, from the 150m mark, permitted his mount to shift out several horses, while riding it along with the whip.

In doing so, he impeded the rightful running of Axel, denying that horse a straight run to the winning post.

Woodworth was found guilty of careless riding on Altair in Race 7 last Friday night.

Between the 1,300m mark and 1,200m mark, he excessively slowed the pace and, as a result, placed Passport To Rome in a dangerous position and subsequently had to be checked to avoid his mount's heels.

Woodworth's suspension started from yesterday and will run until Feb 21.